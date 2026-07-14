Blake Garrett’s tragic cause of death revealed 5 months after his shocking passing

Five months after his shocking passing, Blake Garrett’s devastating cause of death has been revealed.
In a report published on Tuesday, July 14, TMZ reported that the How to Eat Fried Worms child star’s death mystery was resolved as the Tulsa chief medical examiner’s office finally announced his probable cause of death.
According to the report, the actor – who died at the age of 33 on February 8, 2026, in Tulsa, Okla – passed away due to acute fentanyl toxicity.
Acute fentanyl toxicity is a life-threatening medical emergency. The drug is a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Even as little as 2 mg can cause a fatal overdose.
The medical examiner found no other health conditions that contributed to Garrett’s passing and ruled it an accident.
In an earlier report, the actor’s mother, Carol, said that he had recently been diagnosed with shingles after visiting the emergency room with severe pain.
She also shared that he had been living a sober life, and the medical examiner confirmed he was staying at a sober living house when he died.
Blake Garrett’s death
Blake Garrett passed away on February 8, 2026, after reportedly suffering from severe pain caused by shingles.
According to his mother, Carol, he had recently visited the emergency room is Oklahoma, and she believes he may have self-medicated to ease the pain, making his death a tragic accident.
About Blake Garrett
Blake Garrett was an American actor, well known for his work as a child actor, especially his role as Plug in the comedy film How to Eat Fried Worms.
He also worked in theater, with shows including Aladdin and his Magical Lamp, Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Tribute, The Wizard of Oz, Annie, and Grease.