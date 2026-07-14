Madonna rewrites music history with record-breaking US chart milestone

Madonna has set a historic US chart record with a major milestone.
According to Daily Mail’s Tuesday, July 14 report, the 67-year-old American singer-songwriter rewrote music history with a record-breaking achievement on the US chart.
The singer’s 15th studio album, Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II, which is a follow-up to her 2005 record of the same name, topped America’s Billboard 200 chart after its July 3, 2026 release.
With this achievement, Madonna has gotten her 10th No. 1 album on Billboard 200 chart, matching a record previously reached only by The Beatles.
It also made her the first female artist to earn No. 1 album in five separate decades, marking a historic milestone.
Madonna reacts to her new milestone
Taking to her official Instagram account, Madonna reacted to the historic milestone, writing, “Words cannot express how Grateful and Surprised I am. By the incredible reception, Confessions on a Dance Floor has received!!”
She continued, “Thank You -to everyone who has been a part of this and who has helped make this dream come true. Especially my Fans . The Goodwill and positivity has been incredible. I’m still pinching myself.”
“I can’t believe it’s # 1 all around the world. My dream was to make people dance this summer!! To bring people JOY! Dreams do come true. Thanks and love!” the songstress concluded.
About Confessions II
Confessions II or Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II is the 15th studio album by Madonna, released on July 3, 2026.
The project is a sequel to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor and includes 16 songs.
For the album, Madonna collaborated with Andrew Watt, Cirkut, Tainy, Martin Garrix, and Mirwais, and also features guest appearances by Sabrina Carpenter, Feid, Stromae, and Madonna's eldest daughter Lola Leon.