Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 53 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Madonna rewrites music history with record-breaking US chart milestone

The ‘Confessions II’ singer cements her music legacy with historic five-decade US chart record

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 53 minutes ago
Madonna rewrites music history with record-breaking US chart milestone
Madonna rewrites music history with record-breaking US chart milestone

Madonna has set a historic US chart record with a major milestone.

According to Daily Mail’s Tuesday, July 14 report, the 67-year-old American singer-songwriter rewrote music history with a record-breaking achievement on the US chart.

The singer’s 15th studio album, Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II, which is a follow-up to her 2005 record of the same name, topped America’s Billboard 200 chart after its July 3, 2026 release.

With this achievement, Madonna has gotten her 10th No. 1 album on Billboard 200 chart, matching a record previously reached only by The Beatles.


It also made her the first female artist to earn No. 1 album in five separate decades, marking a historic milestone.

Madonna reacts to her new milestone

Taking to her official Instagram account, Madonna reacted to the historic milestone, writing, “Words cannot express how Grateful and Surprised I am. By the incredible reception, Confessions on a Dance Floor has received!!”

She continued, “Thank You -to everyone who has been a part of this and who has helped make this dream come true. Especially my Fans . The Goodwill and positivity has been incredible. I’m still pinching myself.”


“I can’t believe it’s # 1 all around the world. My dream was to make people dance this summer!! To bring people JOY! Dreams do come true. Thanks and love!” the songstress concluded.

About Confessions II

Confessions II or Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II is the 15th studio album by Madonna, released on July 3, 2026.

The project is a sequel to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor and includes 16 songs.

For the album, Madonna collaborated with Andrew Watt, Cirkut, Tainy, Martin Garrix, and Mirwais, and also features guest appearances by Sabrina Carpenter, Feid, Stromae, and Madonna's eldest daughter Lola Leon.

RaeLynn seeks divorce from Joshua Davis after 10 years of marriage
RaeLynn seeks divorce from Joshua Davis after 10 years of marriage
Blake Garrett’s tragic cause of death revealed 5 months after his shocking passing
Blake Garrett’s tragic cause of death revealed 5 months after his shocking passing
Hailey Bieber outshines Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez with major achievement
Hailey Bieber outshines Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez with major achievement
Nickelback thrills with 11th album announcement, new song ‘Rattle the Cage’ release
Nickelback thrills with 11th album announcement, new song ‘Rattle the Cage’ release
Matt Damon calls 'The Odyssey' filming 'expedition' ahead of release
Matt Damon calls 'The Odyssey' filming 'expedition' ahead of release
Sam Neill co-star reveals 'Jurassic Park' actor's final health battle before his death
Sam Neill co-star reveals 'Jurassic Park' actor's final health battle before his death
How much did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding cost?
How much did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding cost?
Millie Bobby Brown reveals 'scary stalking incident' that left her with prolonged anxiety
Millie Bobby Brown reveals 'scary stalking incident' that left her with prolonged anxiety
Ariana Grande drops big Ricky Álvarez romance hint as Zendaya joins Eternal Sunshine Tour
Ariana Grande drops big Ricky Álvarez romance hint as Zendaya joins Eternal Sunshine Tour
'The Ring' star Daveigh Chase's final affairs revealed in newly filed court docs
'The Ring' star Daveigh Chase's final affairs revealed in newly filed court docs
Taylor Swift team sparks tension with Travis Kelce over one major issue
Taylor Swift team sparks tension with Travis Kelce over one major issue
Kim Kardashian makes emotional appeal after Lewis Hamilton split rumours debunked
Kim Kardashian makes emotional appeal after Lewis Hamilton split rumours debunked

Popular News

Trump drops Hormuz shipping fee as U.S. resumes Iran port blockade

Trump drops Hormuz shipping fee as U.S. resumes Iran port blockade
18 minutes ago
King Charles reunites with familiar face during busy Isle of Man visit

King Charles reunites with familiar face during busy Isle of Man visit

an hour ago
Bangkok pub fire: 30 dead amid safety investigation

Bangkok pub fire: 30 dead amid safety investigation
an hour ago