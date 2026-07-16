Lee Jong-suk's upcoming drama gets major update after IU breakup

Lee Jong-suk is set to star in an upcoming K-drama, titled Paradise, written by Beyond Evil writer Kim Su-jin.
On Thursday, July 16, it was reported that the female lead for the upcoming drama has been cast, causing excitement around the project, days after the actor surprised fans by announcing his breakup with South Korean singer and actress IU.
Park Ji-Hyun to star in 'Paradise?
According to Ize, Park Ji-hyun, who is currently starring in See You at Work Tomorrow! alongside Seo In-guk, has been cast as the female lead in Paradise.
Reacting to the report, Ji-hyun's agency Namoo Actors noted, "It is one of the projects she is currently reviewing."
Lee Jong-suk and IU's breakup
The buzzworthy update about Paradise came days after it was reported that Lee Song-uk and IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, have parted ways after four years of romance.
Lee Jong Suk's talent agency, Ace Factory, officially confirmed the news, as they shared a statement, noting, "It is true that Lee Jong-seok has broken up with IU."
"As this concerns the actor's private life, we apologise for being unable to provide additional answers and kindly ask for your understanding," the agency added.
Moreover, the Good Day singer's agency Eden Entertainment also confirmed the split, stating, "IU has ended her relationship with Lee Jong-seok. The two have decided to remain good colleagues."
Both labels revealed that Jong-suk and IU have decided to part ways amicably after the increasing work commitment clashes.
The pair began dating in late 2022, after a decade of friendship.
Following the breakup reports, it was revealed that the While You Were Sleeping actor is gearing up for his upcoming drama, The Remarried Empress, set to release in the second half of 2026.
About 'Paradise'
Paradise follows the story of reporter Kang Chi Young and police officer Cha Jung Won, who become entangled in an unimaginable incident and set out to uncover long-hidden secrets.
Lee Jong Suk is currently in talks to star as the male lead Kang Chi Young, while Park Ji Hyun has reportedly been offered the role of Cha Jung Won.
The project is written by Kim Su Jin, who penned the drama Beyond Evil starring Shin Ha-kyun and Yeo Jin-goo and won Best Drama and Best Screenplay at the 2021 Baeksang Arts Awards.