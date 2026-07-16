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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Royal Family's exciting update on Princess Anne 'freaks out' fans: 'Terrifying'

Princess Anne is currently embarked on Asia Tour with her husband Sir Tim Laurence

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Royal Familys exciting update on Princess Anne freaks out fans: Terrifying
Royal Family's exciting update on Princess Anne 'freaks out' fans: 'Terrifying'

Princess Anne’s exciting update has sparked buzz among fans.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, July 16, the British Royal Family shared a delightful update about the Princess Royal’s engagement in South Korea amid her ongoing Asia Tour with Sir Tim Laurence.

In the post, Buckingham Palace dropped a video showing glimpses from the 75-year-old Royal’s visit to Smart Mobility Laboratory – a research center in South Korea that develops smarter, safer, and more environmentally friendly transportation systems.

At the lab, the princess was shown demonstrations of a humanoid robot, which was seen walking and greeting in a clip posted by the palace.


“In South Korea, The Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence visited a Smart Mobility Laboratory, where they were shown demonstrations of a humanoid robot, a dual-arm robot and a motion capture system,” shared the Royals.

The caption continued, “Korea University and University College London signed a cooperation MoU in 2023 and now operate a joint fund to support science research projects.”

However, the robot “freaked” fans out as they called it “creepy” and “terrifying.”

Fans’ reactions

Commenting on the Royal Family’s post, one of the fans wrote, “Gives me the creeps!!”

“You shouldnt be promoting these anti human machines,” a second stated.

A third expressed, “It’s creepy and scary especially after watching films were the robots take over.”

“Scary.Is this really the future?” a fourth asked, while one more added, “truly terrifying.”

Princess Anne’s Asia Tour


Princess Anne, joined by Sir Tim Laurence, kicked off her Asia Tour on Monday, July 13, in South Korea and is set to conclude the five-day trip on Friday, July 17, in Thailand.

During her South Korea visit, the Princess Royal commemorated the 75th anniversary of Battle of Imjin River at the Korean War Cemetery, where she laid a wreath of red poppies at the base of a lion statue honouring fallen British soldiers.

Her engagements also included a tea session with the veterans of the Korean War, visit to one of the world’s largest shipbuilding companies, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, meeting with South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung, and a warm moment with K-pop girl group NMIXX at Seoul’s Four Seasons Hotel.

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