Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated an hour ago
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Kate Middleton speaks up as 'unresolved' Prince William issue 'breaks her heart'

Kate Middleton makes stern three-word demand to Prince William as major issue remains unresolved

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated an hour ago
Kate Middleton speaks up as unresolved Prince William issue breaks her heart
Kate Middleton speaks up as 'unresolved' Prince William issue 'breaks her heart'

The supposed problem solver and peacemaker of the Royal Family, Kate Middleton, has reportedly failed to settle one longstanding issue close to home.

Kate – who is believed to have tried and tested every method to sooth her husband, Prince William’s anger over his bitter feud with estranged brother, Prince Harry, has now decided to follow a new strategy to change his perspective.

Despite exuding determination and positivity during her recent Three Peaks challenge, followed by a visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital and powerful Wimbledon appearances, Catherine is “heartbroken” over William’s constant suffering, per the sources.

An insider told Heatworld, “It’s tearing Kate apart to see William so upset and angry all the time.”

They went on to explain, “She’s tried everything – she’s listened, she’s sympathised, she’s encouraged him to talk it through, but nothing seems to work.”

Shedding light on Kate’s new approach with William, the source claimed, “She’s at the point where she doesn’t know what else she can do, so she’s resorting to a bit of tough love.”

“She’s ordered him to snap out of it. She’s told him to look around him and realise they’ve got so much to be grateful for,” they added.

The insider further noted that "Kate is feeling happier than she has in a long time and she wants William to start seeing that the glass is half full, too.’"

“She told him to stop letting all this stress impact his mood, because it’s affecting everyone around him. The last thing she or the kids need is to see him moping around all the time,” they added.

How Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship ruined?

The ties between the Royal brothers began to weaken from the point when Harry decided to leave the UK with Meghan Markle, in 2020.

Just one year after moving to the US, Harry and Meghan made humiliating claims against senior Royals in their bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

In 2022, the brothers once again put on a united front on Queen Elizabeth's funeral - which The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended alongside Royal Family.

However, a year after Queen's death, Harry dropped a scathing memoir, Spare - in which appeared to be the final

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