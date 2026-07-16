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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 50 minutes ago
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King Charles ‘drowns a few sorrows’ after England crashes out of World Cup

The British monarch sent a special message to Harry and team England after FIFA World Cup defeat

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 50 minutes ago
King Charles ‘drowns a few sorrows’ after England crashes out of World Cup
King Charles ‘drowns a few sorrows’ after England crashes out of World Cup

King Charles is drowning “a few sorrows” with Queen Camilla.

The British monarch, accompanied by the Queen, stepped out for a delightful day at the Hall & Woodhouse Badger Brewery, marking the start of its 250th anniversary celebrations.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, July 16, Buckingham Palace posted a video of the King having a drink as the brewery with a caption stating, “A good time to drown a few sorrows…”


“The King and Queen have visited the Hall & Woodhouse Badger Brewery, marking the start of its 250th anniversary celebrations. Founded in 1777, the brewery is today stewarded by the seventh and eighth generations of the family,” added the caption.

During their day out, the Royal Couple also met members of the Dorset community at Blandford Forum Town Hall and the Corn Exchange.


Alongside a video of their warm interaction with fans, the palace noted, “Their Majesties were shown examples of the huge range of charitable work taking place across the region, including veteran and prison services, community and domestic abuse support, volunteers, and groups representing faith, arts, education and heritage in the area.”

King Charles’ message to Harry and team England


The 77-year-old monarch’s latest engagements come hours after he issued a special message to England’s football team and its captain, Harry Kane, following their heartbreaking defeat to Argentina at 2026 FIFA World Cup Semi-Final.

“Commiserations to Harry and the team. While you Three Lions may be licking your wounds today, you remain the pride of a nation – and will rise again,” read the message.

Prince William also sent a heartfelt message to the team, thanking them for an incredible tournament and telling them to hold their heads high.

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