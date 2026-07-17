Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated an hour ago
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Prince William competes with Meghan Markle for same honour as major event nears

Prince William's 'The Reluctant Traveler' episode bags Primetme Emmy Awards 2026 nomination

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated an hour ago
Prince William steals spotlight from Meghan Markle with dual nods for prestigious honour
Prince William steals spotlight from Meghan Markle with dual nods for prestigious honour

Prince William is seemingly in a neck and neck competition with Meghan Markle for the same accolade.

As per the official list released on Wednesday, July 8 - one of the most popular UK shows, The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, has been nominated in the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards 2026.

The Apple TV show received two Emmy nods - one of them is for the episode in which William was featured.

The episode titled Living the Royal Life in the UK bagged the Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program.

In the episode which aired in Season 3 of Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler, Prince William was featured riding an electric bike around Windsor Castle – one of the most beautiful places in London.


The heir to the throne also took Levy for a walk with his dog, Orla, and shared a pint at a local pub.

What is Eugene Levy’s The Reluctant Traveler about?

The documentary features Canadian and actor Eugene Levy as he travels to hotels around the world and explores the places and cultures surrounding them.

Meghan Markle’s Emmy nomination for Netflix show, With Love, Meghan

This delightful update on Prince William’s Apple TV show came over the heels of The Duchess of Sussex’s Emmy nomination for her cooking series, With Love, Meghan, Season 1 of which was aired in March 2025.


Soon after bagging the nomination for the prestigious honour Meghan turned to her official Instagram account to express her thoughts on this special milestone.


Sharing the official poster of her lifestyle docu-series, Meghan noted, "huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on ‘With Love, Meghan’ on @netflixWe are nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series!"

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