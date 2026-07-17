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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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King Charles announces exciting gift in Queen Camilla’s 79th birthday tribute

King Charles echoes Queen Camilla's 'renewed commitment' to support major cause as she marks 79th birthday

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
King Charles announces exciting gift in Queen Camilla’s 79th birthday tribute

Buckingham Palace has made an exciting announcement on Queen Camilla's 79th birthday.

King Charles endorses Her Majesty's "renewed commitment" to her longstanding mission for a cause close to her heart in a touching birthday tribute.

As Camilla celebrates her 79th birthday on July 17, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared a beaming photo of the queen with a heartfelt announcement. 

"Happy Birthday to The Queen! Her Majesty has marked her birthday with a renewed commitment to supporting children’s literacy, with the announcement that every Year 6 and P6 child across the UK will be gifted a special edition of the bestselling book ‘Impossible Creatures’ by award-winning author Katherine Rundell, this Christmas," read the message from King Charles.


"Led by the National Literacy Trust, of which The Queen is Patron, the programme celebrates the National Year of Reading 2026," it added.

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