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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
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Crown Prince Haakon marks 53rd birthday as Norway recovers from tragic Drammen fire

The Norwegian royal family releases official portrait of Prince Haakon on his 53rd birthday

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
Crown Prince Haakon marks 53rd birthday as Norway recovers from tragic Drammen fire
Crown Prince Haakon marks 53rd birthday as Norway recovers from tragic Drammen fire 

Crown Prince of Norway is celebrating his 53rd birthday after witnessing a tragic fire incident in Drammen.

After visiting the affected area caused by the deadly fire, the Norwegian heir apparent's office released a new portrait to mark the prince's special day on Monday, July 20th.

"Congratulations to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon, who turns 53 today!" the statement read.

Why Prince Haakon celebrate his 53rd birthday low-key?

His Royal Highness – who was born in Oslo to King Harald V and Queen Sonja in 1973 might decide to celebrate his birthday moderately due to the devastating incident that occurred in Drammen, Norway. 

What happened in Drammen, Norway? 

For those unaware, a massive residential fire swept through the Krokstadelva hillside neighbourhood in Drammen, Norway, on Friday, July 17th. 

According to media reports, the fire broke out in a single unit of a row house complex just before 4:00 PM local time and rapidly tore through densely packed terraced housing.

After the incident, Haakon made an unexpected visit to the affected area on Sunday, July 19th, by helicopter.

During the royal visit, the Crown Prince also met with 400 families who evacuated after the wildfire destroyed or severely damaged over 100 homes.

Haakon's heartfelt message for the devatsting families of Norway?

He also extended his wishes to the victims. In his statement, he said, "It makes an impression to see the extent of the destruction, but also to experience how the local community stands up for those affected. Norway is at its best. If something dramatic happens, we’ll be lining up." 

Haakon also hailed the volunteers – who have been working non-stop to provide the affected families with the utmost support while they are in the relatives centre.

Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway’s husband started his visit with an orientation on the fire extinguishing work, before the Crown Prince got an overview of the fire-ravaged area from a helicopter. 

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