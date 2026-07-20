Prince Harry reveals host country for 2029 Invictus Games in major announcement 

Prince Harry has picked his host country for the 2029 Invictus Games ceremony with a delightful update.
The Duke of Sussex – who has concluded his four-day visit to the United Kingdom this month has announced that Daejeon, Republic of Korea, will be the country where he will be hosting the upcoming Invictus Games.
A few hours after Spain knocked out Argentina in the much-awaited final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the official Instagram page of the Invictus Games shared the message on behalf of the estranged member of the British Royal Family.
"I AM Coming to the Republic of Korea! The Invictus Games Foundation is delighted to announce that Daejeon, Republic of Korea, has been selected to host the #InvictusGames in 2029," the statement read.
They further shared, "The Invictus Games Daejeon 2029 will be the ninth edition of the Games and the first ever to be held in Asia, marking a significant opportunity for the continued growth of the international Invictus Movement."
The organisation concluded their message, thanking the countries, including Aalborg, Denmark, and San Diego, United States, who bid to host previously.
How many countries previously hosted the Invictus Games?
"We would like to thank Aalborg, Denmark, and San Diego, United States, for their outstanding bids. Their passion, vision and commitment made this one of the strongest and most competitive host city processes to date," Invictus Games' team concluded.
Prince Harry's trip to UK
This major update came after Prince Harry attended One-Year-To-Go engagements for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England, participating in sports showcases like wheelchair rugby and pickleball, and attending private team manager summits.
Notably, the Duke had to make last-minute amendments regarding the security and accommodations after his father, King Charles III, turned down the Buckingham Palace stay offer just before he accepted the majestic proposal.
During his four-day trip, he also reunited with his cancer-stricken dad at his Highgrove residence, where his wife, Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, also joined him secretly.
About Invictus Games' history
It is pertinent to note that Prince Harry launched the inaugural Invictus Games on March 6, 2014, at the Copper Box arena in London, United Kingdom.
The father of two established the charitable program after being inspired by the United States of America’s Warrior Games; he created his own international sporting event to support the rehabilitation of wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans.