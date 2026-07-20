Anne Hathaway reflects on family & Hollywood success in candid update

Anne Hathaway has described her life and career as "extremely surreal" as she prepares to welcome another child while remaining on track to release five films in 2026.
“I’m excited. This is very, very fun. It’s extremely surreal,” the Devil Wears Prada starlet told PEOPLE while attending a premiere of The Odyssey in London on July 6.
“But I’m at an age and a moment in my career where I know stuff like this doesn’t come around very often, and certainly doesn’t last forever,” she continued.
Hathaway added, “So I’m just gonna surf this wave for as long as it lasts, I’m going to enjoy being on my board, and then when I fall in the water — that’ll be that moment.”
Anne Hathaway 2026 films
The Idea of You starlet kicked off 2026 with the release of Mother Mary in April, followed by the highly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2 in May.
Hathaway currently stars in The Odyssey, a film adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, opposite Matt Damon.
Her 2026 slate continues with The End of Oak Street on August 14 before Verity premieres on October 2.
Anne Hathaway pregnancy
In June, Hathaway announced that she and Adam Shulman are expecting their third child together.
In an Instagram video, The Intern starlet appeared in a flowing white dress, gently cradling her baby bump as Barbara Lewis' Baby I'm Yours played in the background.
A source recently said that Hathaway is “focused on family” as she’s ready to become a mom of three.
“She’s grateful for where she is in her career,” the insider continued of the Princess Diaries alum.
The source shared, “Complaining just isn’t Anne. She approaches things with gratitude and professionalism.”
“Right now, she’s focused on family and enjoying a little downtime,” added the source.
Notably, Hathaway and Shulman, who wed in 2012, are already parents to sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.