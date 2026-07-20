Ariana Grande gets support from Ricky Alvarez during NYC concert amid reunion buzz

Ariana Grande's rekindled romance with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez appears to be going strong after he was spotted dancing in the audience during her New York City tour stop.
Fan-recorded videos shared on social media showed Alvarez dancing in the crowd as the 7 Rings singer performed her 2024 song Imperfect for You during her July 18 concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
The former backup dancer appeared in high spirits, laughing with friends and recording parts of the show.
He kept it casual in a gray beanie and blue flannel shirt.
The Wicked star is nearing the halfway mark of her 41-date Eternal Sunshine tour ahead of the release of her eighth album, Petal, later this month.
Grande and Alvarez ended their relationship in 2016 after dating for about a year but have remained on good terms ever since.
After Grande released Thank U, Next, which references several of her former partners, including Alvarez, he publicly supported the song on Instagram Stories.
Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez reunion buzz
She was first seen with Alvarez in Austin, Texas, on June 26, her birthday and he later attended her concert that evening from the VIP section.
A source told PEOPLE at the time that the pair had been “hanging out recently.”
On July 7, Grande and Alvarez spent the Fourth of July weekend in Florida with the Wicked star and her family.
“She’s having a great time on tour. She loves having close friends join her for parts of the tour,” the source said at the time.
The source added that “Ricky has always been a friend and confidant” and Grande “really trusts him.”
“He has such great, positive energy, makes her laugh, and she enjoys spending time with him,” the source said.
Notably, Grande also surprised fans at her Brooklyn show by tweaking the lyrics of Thank U, Next in what many believed was a tribute to Alvarez on his birthday.