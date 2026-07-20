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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Khloé Kardashian honors late grandma MJ's legacy in heartbreaking tribute: 'We miss'

'The Kardashians' starlet mourns the death of her grandmother MJ, who passed away at age of 91

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Khloé Kardashian honors late grandma MJs legacy in heartbreaking tribute: We miss
Khloé Kardashian honors late grandma MJ's legacy in heartbreaking tribute: 'We miss'  

Khloé Kardashian is following in her late grandmother, MJ's legacy after her death! 

The third eldest daughter of Kris Jenner has broken her silence after her beloved grandma died at the age of 91.

On Sunday, July 20th, Khloé took to her Instagram to scribble a brief tribute regarding the deceased family member alongside a carousel of throwback photos, as she remembered MJ. 

"My sweet MJ. Thank you for showing us that life is meant to be celebrated, that laughter is healing, and that love is the greatest legacy we can leave behind. You lived so fully, so gracefully, and so beautifully," the businesswoman lamented.

The heart-wrenching statement continued, "One of my greatest blessings will always be that my children knew their great-grandmother. That they experienced your hugs, your stories, your joy, and the incredible light you carried so effortlessly." 

She recalled how MJ taught her grandchildren that "love never leaves", which is living even after her demise as they turned deceased MJ's teachings into something traditional.

The 42-year-old reality television star further thanked her grandmother for her lessons, stating, "Every laugh, every embrace, and every piece of your heart you gave so freely. You were truly one of one." 

Khloé opened her slideshow of images with a never-before-seen image of the grandma-daughter duo, showing the young The Kardashians starlet – looking unrecognisable sitting beside MJ.

Commenting on her emotional message, the eldest member of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings clan, Kourtney Kardashian, noted, "Beautiful Khloé."

The post was liked by Kim Kardashian, who recently sparked intense media scrutiny after she uploaded snaps of her family trip alongside her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton.

Kim Kardashian lands into controversy after grandma, MJ's death announcement 

Later, she clarified that the emerging photos are old and she is currently with her mom, Kris Jenner, to mourn the big family loss.

Kim Kardashian's response to the controversy  

For those unaware, last week on Thursday, July 16th, Kris Jenner announced the death of her mother Mary Jo, who was widely recognised as MJ. 

P.C. Kim Kardashian/Instagram account
P.C. Kim Kardashian/Instagram account 

The mother of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner confirmed the heartbreaking news through an emotional tribute on her Instagram, remembering her 91-year-old mother as the "heart of our family" and thanking her for a lifetime of love and wisdom. 

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