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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
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Gracie Abrams stuns fans with surprise announcement after 'Daughter From Hell' release

'Daughter From Hell' is third studio album released by Gracie Abrams last week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
Gracie Abrams stuns fans with surprise announcement after Daughter From Hell release
Gracie Abrams stuns fans with surprise announcement after 'Daughter From Hell' release 

Gracie Abrams has extended the series of her surprises after returning to the music scene with her third studio album, Daughter From Hell.   

Not only is there a brand new album release, but the That's So True hitmaker has made a special announcement, leaving the internet in a frenzy.  

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, July 19th, the Mess It Up singer shared a joyful video of herself debuting the "bonus" tracks from her latest musical collection. 

The video shows Gracie, 26, dancing with joy as she offered a glimpse of her new songs by playing them in the background. 


"Hey SURPRISE. Daughter from Hell (Bonus Tracks) with OUT OF NOWHERE and LOVE LETTER will be available to download tonight at 6 pm PT on iTunes for a limited time, if you can believe it," the American singer and songwriter added in the caption. 

She continued explaining, "I’m so moved to hear from those of you who are connecting with the record so far. Really truly, your messages have made my heart grow ten sizes. Fingers crossed you enjoy these too. I personally love them very much. Love Letter mwahahaha." 

Fans' react to Gracie Abrams' new announcement 

As the new update made it to the Gram, social media users rushed to her comment section to express their excitement.

One enthusiastic fan shared, "THANK YOU THANK YOU OMG."

"I screamed, been WAITING on this one," another noted.

While a third commented, "OUT OF NOWHERE IS FINALLY DROPPING." 

"WHY CAN’T I DOWNLOAD ON APPLE IT SAYS NOT AVAILABLE IN THE US????" a fourth commented while giving upper case energy. 

When did Gracie Abrams release Daughter From Hell? 

This update came nearly three days after Gracie dropped her third studio album, Daughter From Hell, which features 16 tracks excluding these brand new bonus tracks.

Notably, the new folk-pop record was produced with frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner and features the hit single Hit the Wall.   

Gracie Abrams, who rose to prominence after appearing with Taylor Swift during her headline-grabbing Eras Tour, previously released Good Riddance and The Secret of Us.   

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