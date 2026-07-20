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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Jennifer Lopez takes a 'double birthday sister trip' after missing 2026 FIFA World Cup final

The 'Mary Me' actress is currently exploring Europe ahead of her 56th birthday

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez takes a double birthday sister trip after missing 2026 FIFA World Cup final
Jennifer Lopez takes a 'double birthday sister trip' after missing 2026 FIFA World Cup final 

Jennifer Lopez has missed the nail-biting 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain for a special reason.

The On the Floor crooner – who is set to celebrate her 56th birthday this week has taken on a "double birthday sister trip" instead of cheering on the two football teams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19th. 

Lopez shared a heartfelt message for her sister, Lynnie, with whom she is currently exploring Europe to mark two birthdays, one of her sister and the other of her next week.

Releasing several snaps from her trip, the Office Romance actress offered a glimpse into a happening trip, which also saw her lavish appearance at the 2026 Wimbledon.

The Unstoppable alum also included images of herself attending the Paris Fashion Week, as she was previously spotted sitting in the front row of Dolce and Gabbana and Zuhair Murad's iconic shows.  

"A double birthday sister trip is always a good idea!! I love you Lynnie!! Happy birthday!!" Lopez stated in the caption.

This update came after the Marry Me actress missed the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, which saw Argentina's massive defeat of Spain. 

Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS, and Burna Boy took the stage to deliver their respective performances as they marked the closing ceremony of the biggest sports event.

Apart from the headliners, several Hollywood celebrities also attended the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, including Tom Cruise, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

Why Jennifer Lopez missed the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

However, Jennifer Lopez was last supposed to attend the FIFA World Cup in 2014, when she performed the tournament’s official anthem, We Are One (Ole Ola), alongside Pitbull and Claudia Leitte at the opening ceremony in São Paulo, Brazil.  

At the time, she was pulled out of the 2014 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony due to unspecified "production issues." 

FIFA and Jennifer Lopez’s representatives announced that these behind-the-scenes complications would prevent her from performing the official tournament song, We Are One (Ole Ola), with Pitbull and Claudia Leitte.   


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