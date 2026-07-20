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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 40 minutes ago
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Jessie J announces breakup with Chanan Colman months after cancer-free revelation

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker has shared latest life update months after announcing that she's cancer-free

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 40 minutes ago
Jessie J announces breakup with Chanan Colman months after cancer-free revelation
Jessie J announces breakup with Chanan Colman months after cancer-free revelation

Jessie J has announced that she and her partner Chanan Safir Colman, with whom she shares a son, have decided to part ways.

The pair were first romantically linked in 2021, with reports suggesting that the singer and the Denmark-born basketball player met via celebrity dating app Raya.

Jessie J's health battles

Jessie's announcement came following a hopeful health update.

In April 2025, the singer shared that she was diagnosed with early breast cancer, and following treatment and hospital visits in May 2026, the singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, confirmed that she was cancer-free.

Jessie J announces split from Chanan Safir Colman

In a statement confirming the split from Chanan, Jessie penned, "Chanan and I decided to end our romantic relationship some time ago, it has been a sad and difficult situation, but we have been focused on navigating the change privately and positively for a healthy and happy co parenting environment for our son, and ourselves."

Sharing an Instagram reel of her with Chanan and their son Sky with Here Comes The Sun playing in the background, she added, "Unfortunately being in the public eye this is the easiest way to let people know the truth, before rumours circulate or a false narrative is written."


The singer shared that they will continue to support each other and raise their son, noting, "so if you see us out and about together as a family, or posting each other on socials every now and again. That's exactly what we are doing."

Born in Denmark, Colman is a retired former professional basketball player from the Israel Basketball Premier League, and he and Jessie went public with their romance in 2023.

She met Colman just weeks after suffering a miscarriage and described him as a "beam of light".

Jessie J's past romance 

Prior to Colman, Jessie J was in a long-term relationship with Hollywood actor Channing Tatum.

She dated the 21 Jump Street star for two years, with the pair first linked in October 2018.

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