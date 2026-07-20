Late Duchess of Kent leaves multi-million Pound estate to her family

The late Duchess of Kent has left an estate worth more than £1.4 million to the Duke of Kent and their three children, according to details of her will.
According to MailOnline, probate documents have revealed the Duchess of Kent's estate was left to her husband and their three children.
Katharine's estate of just over £1.43 million was inherited by her three children: George Windsor, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor.
She also gifted £10,000 to Future Talent Musicians, a charity co-founded by the Duchess in 2004.
It was established to provide opportunities for gifted young musicians from low-income families.
The Duchess also bequeathed £5,000 to each of her nine godchildren and left her personal possessions to her husband.
She died peacefully at Wren Cottage in Kensington Palace, West London, surrounded by her family.
Prince William and Princess Kate’s tribute to Duchess of Kent
William and Kate led tributes to the Duchess, who was the oldest living member of the Royal Family, following her death last September.
The Waleses said, “Our thoughts today are with The Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen and Nicholas.”
They added, “The Duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music.
William and Kate concluded, “She will be a much missed member of the family.”
Duke and Duchess of Kent relationship
Katharine met Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, at a ball while he was serving in the army in 1957.
The couple got engaged before tying the knot at York Minster on June 8, 1961 – the first royal wedding there in over 600 years.
Their guest list included Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, Prince Philip, a young Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who was a flower girl.