LaToya Malcolm, former Miss Universe Jamaica finalist and actress, dies at 35

LaToya Malcolm, a former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant and actress, has passed away at the age of 35.
Miss Universe Jamaica announces LaToya Malcolm's death
In an Instagram post, the organisation announced the heartbreaking news, noting, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Miss Universe Jamaica alumna LaToya Malcolm, who proudly competed in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica Competition."
"Our heartfelt condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones. Rest peacefully, LaToya. You will never be forgotten." the Miss Universe Jamaica organisation noted.
The organisation emphasised its condolences in the caption of the post, penning, "We mourn the passing of MUJ alumna LaToya Malcolm, who proudly competed in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica Competition. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and loved ones."
After competing in the Miss Universe Jamaica pageant in 2024, Malcolm went on to hold the 2024 Miss Jamaica Bikini International title.
She was a Jamaican-based actor and entertainer with more than a decade of experience in the entertainment industry.
Malcolm was also known for her work with the Transition project, which was aimed at providing training and resources for adolescents to navigate new opportunities successfully.
Beyond her work in pageants, Malcolm was an actress, television presenter, and dance instructor.
Shortly before her death, she had appeared on the morning show Smile Jamaica to show off some of her dancing skills.
LaToya Malcolm's cause of death
As tributes pour in for LaToya Malcolm, the cause of her death has not been unveiled as of yet.
Miss Universe Jamaica titleholder pays emotional tribute
Following the news of her death, the current Miss Universe Jamaica titleholder, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, turned to her own Instagram Stories to pay tribute to Malcolm.
"After many years of experiencing loss and hardship, I've learnt the deep relevance of pausing and reflecting on the lives of those who lived fully, unapologetically and with great passion," Henry wrote on her Story on Sunday.
She added, "To hear of LaToya's passing is a great loss to her family and the wider community, Jamaica, her impact will always be remembered and her voice will not be forgotten. Wishing her family my deepest condolences. May she rest in peace."
Henry recently made headlines after suffering a shocking fall during the 2025 Miss Universe pageant.
Fan-recorded footage captured the moment Henry tumbled from the stage during the evening gown round, and was later removed from the pageant on a stretcher.