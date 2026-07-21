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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Tom Holland, Zendaya tease exciting joint appearance ahead of ‘Spider-Man 4’ release

Zendaya, Tom Holland and Sadie Sink starrer ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is slated to release on July 31, 2026

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Tom Holland, Zendaya tease exciting joint appearance ahead of ‘Spider-Man 4’ release
Tom Holland, Zendaya tease exciting joint appearance ahead of ‘Spider-Man 4’ release

Tom Holland and Zendaya know how to excite their fans.

The fan-favorite couple took to the official Instagram account of the Spider-Man franchise to release a special video in which they made an exciting announcement, sparking thrill among fans and building anticipation for their upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

“Where is Spider-Man? #SpiderManBrandNewDay is in theatres July 31. Get tickets now,” they captioned.

The video showed the newlyweds radiating bliss as they teased a special joint appearance a week before their film’s release.

“Hey! What’s up guys? We’re doing press in New York City and our next stop is Mexico City,” joyfully shared Holland, before his wife joined in to complete the sentence, saying, “Mexico City.”

She continued, “I love Mexico City. See you guys soon.”


Fans’ reactions

Through their comments, fans expressed their excitement and anticipation for the couple to visit Mexico.

“Doomsday trailer and spiderman arriving in same week.....I'm saturated,” wrote one.

Another excitedly penned, “yeay spidey press coming back in full force.”

“I wasn't paying attention to what she said because I was admiring Zendaya,” added a third.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day plot

Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer


Spider-Man: Brand New Day storyline on IMDb reads, “A forgotten Peter Parker lives alone as a full-time Spider-Man until mounting pressure triggers a dangerous change and a powerful new enemy emerges.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast

The ensemble cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Krondon, Jon Bernthal, Jacol Batalon, Michael Mando, Luke Goss, and Keith Davis.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day release date

Spider-Man 4 is slated to hit cinemas on July 31, 2026.

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