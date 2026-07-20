Akshay Kumar dodges major mishap as Saif Ali Khan, Taimur burst into laughter

Akshay Kumar earned laughter from Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan after narrowly avoiding a minor setback while attending the India vs England Test match.
A video of the Bollywood stars' outing has been going viral, which shows the the trio headed to Lord's Cricket Ground in London to watch the highly anticipated match.
However, what caused the footage to go viral was a minor mishap when Akshay briefly lost his balance while walking through the streets near the iconic stadium.
The Hera Pheri actor quickly regained his balance and continued walking with a smile, as Saif and Taimur could be seen giggling.
Akshay Kumar debuts white beard for cricket match
For the outing, Akshay flaunted his white beard, as he opted for an off-white printed shirt paired with beige trousers and tinted sunglasses.
Meanwhile, Saif looked dapper in an olive-green blazer over a white shirt with a dark tie and trousers and Taimur was seen twinning in a light blue button-down shirt and navy trousers.
Saif's wife, Kareena Kapoor, and the pair's younger son Jeh were not seen at the fourth Test between India and England, which was attended by a number of Bollywood stars.
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's movies
Akshay and Saif have shared the screen in several films over the years, including Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Tashan.
On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Welcome to the Jungle, while Said will next be seen in Haiwaan, helmed by Priyadarshan, which is set to release in September this year.
The film is described as an intense, suspense-driven psychological action-thriller, and it's an official Hindi adaptation of Priyadarshan's Malyalam hit Oppam, which featured a visually impaired protagonist.
The movie also stars Akshay Kumar alongside Saif Ali Khan. The duo will be seen reuniting after 18 years.