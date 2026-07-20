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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 29 minutes ago
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Salman Khan addresses health speculation in cryptic update

The 'Dabangg' shared a cryptic message on social media after health speculations

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 29 minutes ago
Salman Khan addresses health speculation in cryptic update

Salman Khan has sparked concern after sharing a cryptic social media post amid ongoing speculation about his health.

Amid rumours surrounding his health, the Dabangg shared a cryptic message on social media that quickly caught fans' attention.

On Sunday, Salman took to his Instagram account to share several monochrome pictures of himself, accompanied by the cheeky caption, "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai" (How is everyone's health?)


Many fans believed the caption was a response to recent rumours about his health.

Salman looked at ease in the new photo set, posing in the same outfit from the event and later changing into a denim jacket and cowboy hat for additional shots.

Soon after the snaps were dropped, the fans took to the comment section to express the reaction to ongoing speculations.

Actor Mahhi Vij also reacted to the post and wrote, "toooo goooodddddd," alongside laughing emojis.

One user commented, “If you are fine then we are all fine too. Tell me how are you.”

Another noted, “Bhai ka aura hai bro.”

Salman Khan sparks health concern

Earlier this week, Salman sparked concern after appearing noticeably lean and tired at an event.

Days later, he visited the Slum Rehabilitation Authority office to inaugurate its new IT Support Centre and hand over house keys to beneficiaries.

Salman kept his outfit simple with a cap, shirt and jeans, but his look quickly became a talking point online.


The visuals triggered widespread reactions, with many fans expressing concern and sending their best wishes.

“What happened to Salman Khan?? At first I thought it's not him but saw shera too there. He is ageing like Dharmendra,” one comment read, with one reading, “That’s Salman Khan? Is he unwell? Omg”.

Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.

The war drama has been delayed multiple times now, but the makers have denied rumours that it has been shelved.

Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed, but the makers are yet to announce a revised release date.

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