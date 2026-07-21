Salman Khan starrer 'Maatrubhumi' finally set for release after major hurdles 

After dividing fans with his cryptic post, Salman Khan's most controversial film, Maatrubhumi, is set to release in theatres.
The makers of the movie have unveiled a new poster on Tuesday, July 21st, amid reports of its release delay.
However, as the new poster gained momentum on the internet, it sparked controversy; many fans mentioned the new poster excludes the name of director Apoorva Lakhia.
Instead of the director's name, it carries the line, A Film By Salman Khan Films.
The update came amid reports that suggested the film's release was delayed over concerns regarding certain portions of the project, including references to China.
Notably, the upcoming film was earlier announced as Battle of Galwan before being retitled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.
It is inspired by the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control.
Salman Khan's role in Maatrubhumi
In the new movie, Khan plays the role of Colonel B Santosh Babu, who led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the confrontation.
The clash resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia.
According to media reports, Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music.
The latest update comes just after Salman made headlines during a visit to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office in Mumbai.
Notably, the actor attended the inauguration of the authority’s new Data Collection and Verification Support Centre and also distributed house keys to beneficiaries.
Salman Khan's ill health rumours
However, this came after Salman Khan sparked buzz with his new post on his Instagram account, raising fans' concerns.
Alongside the photos, the Indian star captioned, "How is everyone’s health?"
The cast also includes Chitrangda Singh as the female lead, with Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia playing key roles.