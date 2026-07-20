‘Ramayana’ trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi earn ‘Jawan’ director Atlee’s praise

Atlee is all praise for Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.
As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Kapoor’s upcoming movie Ramayana’s trailer, set to drop on July 24, the 39-year-old Indian filmmaker, who has already watched the preview, took to his X handle to shower the makers and cast with praise.
The film’s trailer was recently showcased during a star-studded event in Delhi featuring the entire cast. However, it is still awaiting its online release.
In his X post, Atlee shared his review of the trailer, heaping praise on the movie’s star cast, which includes Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, and calling the preview an “incredible craft.”
“Absolutely blown away by the #Ramayana trailer! What a vision by @NamitMalhotra sir and what incredible craft from @niteshtiwari22 sir,” wrote the Jawan director.
He continued, “@TheNameIsYash bro looks unbelievably lethal, Ranbir Kapoor bro is stunning, and @Sai_Pallavi92 is ethereal. Every frame feels grand, fresh, and magical. Wishing the entire team blockbuster. This looks truly epic!"
On Saturday, July 18, the makers of Ramayana sparked buzz by hosting a grand promotional event, titled Pratham Sankalp, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, reported the Hindustan Times.
The event saw the movie’s star cast in attendance, including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, and Rakul Preet Singh.
Ranbir Kapoor reflects on Arun Govil’s iconic legacy
During the event, Ranbir Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Arun Govil, who is best known for portraying Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 TV series Ramayana.
“You have carried this responsibility for years with such grace, authenticity, and dignity. Your journey has been an inspiration—not just to actors like me, but to everyone who has watched Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. You have instilled faith and inspired them,” said the 43-year-old Indian actor.
He continued, “If I could embody Lord Shri Ram within myself even a fraction as well as you have, I would consider my own hard work truly successful and fruitful. I have grown up carrying Lord Shri Ram’s blessings and teachings—along with your face—in my heart. We love you like you are our own.”
Ramayana release date
Ramayana is slated to release in November 2026.