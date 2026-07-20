Akshay Kumar debuts new look, makes surprise appearance with Saif Ali Khan in UK  

Akshay Kumar has shown off his dramatic transformation as he made a surprise appearance with Saif Ali Khan and his son, Taimur Ali Khan.
Over the weekend, the Bhooth Bangla star attended the ongoing one-day international match at Lord’s Stadium alongside the Race actor and his eldest son.
The deciding ODI between India and England took place on July 19th, and the presence of several Bollywood personalities made it a star-studded affair.
Apart from Saif and Akshay, the former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni were also spotted in the stands.
Photos and videos of the celebrities watching the match soon flooded social media, with fans sharing glimpses of the high-profile gathering.
However, Saif was seen attentively following the proceedings from the stands, but it was his attire that caught the attention of fans online.
While the Haiwaan actor wore an Old Wykehamist tie, the official alumni tie of Winchester College, one of England's most prestigious schools.
In the UK, wearing an old school tie is said to be a symbol of heritage and tradition.
He also sparked a buzz for his striking new appearance. Dressed in a white and beige outfit, the actor was seen with a thick grey beard paired with dark hair.
Notably, several clips also showed him chatting with Saif and enjoying the tense moments of the match.
Kriti Sanon was also among the celebrity guests at Lord's. She attended the match with her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia.
AKshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming project
For those unaware, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan will next appear in their upcoming film, Haiwaan, which is directed by Priyadarshan.
The film marks the reunion of both Indian actors on the big screen for the first time since the 2008 film Tashan.
Akshay and Saif also worked together earlier in Main Khiladi Tu Anari.