King Charles, Queen Camilla welcome relief from UK heatwave at RHS Flower Show 

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have made a surprise appearance at the 2026 RHS Flower Show in Sandringham.
After publicly wishing the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince George, on his 13th birthday, Their Majesties stepped out for a meaningful engagement on Wednesday, July 22nd.
Hello! magazine released a video clip of the King and Queen arriving at the RHS Sandringham Flower Show as they appeared delighted due to the coolness of the weather.
The United Kingdom experienced more than two weeks of heatwave conditions; now the third heatwave spell of this year is easing as northerly winds introduce some fresh air.
And the royal couple also could not help but comment on the joyful weather conditions, as they welcomed the coolness by making a special appearance at the Flower Show.
Charles, 78, and Camilla, 79, arrived at the venue in the royal carriage; they were welcomed by the Flower Show organisers.
The monarch was wearing a cream-coloured suit, with a white button-down shirt and a matching tie, while her life partner was in a sea green gown which she paired with coordinating heels.
What is RHS Flower Show?
Notably, the RHS Flower Shows are a premier series of horticultural and garden design exhibitions hosted by the Royal Horticultural Society in the UK.
In 2026, the RHS expanded its calendar with major events, most notably the iconic RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
The first session took place from May 19th to May 23rd, and other shows start from July 22nd, which will conclude on July 26th.
Notably, the event also featured award-winning show gardens, expert horticultural talks, local produce, and the highly anticipated "Great Plant Sell Off" on the final day.
On the first day of the second session, Queen Camilla was set to receive a heartfelt tribute as Daily Mail's editor, Rebecca English, shared an image of a bunch of flowers which they named "Queen Bee."