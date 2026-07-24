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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Princess Anne marks milestone visit during Northern Ireland trip

The Princess Royal spent part of her engagement meeting young Air Cadets during Northern Ireland

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Princess Anne marks milestone visit during Northern Ireland trip
Princess Anne marks milestone visit during Northern Ireland trip

Princess Anne met with young Air Cadets during a milestone visit to Northern Ireland, where she celebrated their achievements and highlighted the importance of youth leadership and service.

The Princess Royal spent part of her engagement meeting young Air Cadets representing units from across Northern Ireland.

The visit included stops at several historic sites, where Princess Anne joined RAF personnel and cadets to honour the service and sacrifice of those commemorated there.

The engagement balanced remembrance of past sacrifices with recognition of the organisation's continued commitment to nurturing young people in the region.

In Irvinestown, Princess Anne paid her respects at the Commonwealth war graves in St Tighernach's Church of Ireland and Sacred Heart Church, the resting place of 86 Second World War airmen.

She paid tribute to those remembered at the sites, learning about their lives and wartime service.

Anne then went to Castle Archdale Museum, where she planted an Irish yew tree to mark the anniversary occasion.

The Ballyreagh Silver Band added a ceremonial touch to the visit with a performance for the Princess Royal and attendees.

Princess Anne was introduced to family members of women who had served there as part of the Women's Auxiliary Air Force, learning about their contributions to the station's wartime mission.

Princess Anne viewed RAF's modern capabilities

King Charles’ sister also viewed displays showcasing the RAF's modern capabilities, with the visit concluding in a flypast by an RAF Poseidon aircraft from No. 201 Squadron.

Wing Commander Chris Hodges, who oversees RAF Cadets in Northern Ireland, described the royal visit as a "great privilege.”

Princess Anne marks milestone visit during Northern Ireland trip

The commander added, "We are particularly pleased with the progress our new unit in Enniskillen has made in the last 18 months."

He expressed gratitude to "the good people of Co Fermanagh for their ongoing support."

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