Ariana Grande offers rare behind-the-scenes glimpses amid Ricky Alvarez romance

Ariana Grande has dropped the latest installment of her Sunshine Diaries series.
Taking to her official Instagram account on Friday, July 24, The Boy is Mine hitmaker released the latest installment of her Sunshine Diaries series, in which she dropped rare behind-the-scenes glimpses from her Brooklyn, New York City concert.
“sunshine diaries: nyc … brooklyn you have my heart,” she captioned.
The black-and-white video montage showed Grande rehearsing for the concert with singer Ty Dolla $ign – who joined her onstage – checking the stage arrangements, checking the sound system, and interacting with the crew.
It also included glimpses of the packed arena, excited fans and the 7 Rings hitmaker’s heartfelt message to performers before the show began.
Fans’ reactions
Ariana Grande’s heartwarming post sent fans into a frenzy as they reminisced being at the concert and witnessing her perform live in front of them.
“missing this show every minute of every single day,” wrote one.
Another stated, “well absolutely crying at the thought of seeing this live.”
Meanwhile, several others dropped crying, hearts, and sad face emojis.
What is Ariana Grande’s Sunshine Diaries series?
Last month, the 33-year-old American singer kicked off her fifth concert tour The Eternal Sunshine Tour, and alongside the concerts, she announced and launched the Sunshine Diaries series, in which she shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from her tour.
The glimpses include backstage moment before and after shows, rehearsals and soundchecks, travel between tour stops, interaction with her dancers, bands and crew, candid clips of the songstress relaxing and preparing for the concerts, and exclusive peeks at costumes and stage production.
Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour
The Eternal Sunshine Tour is Ariana Grande’s fifth concert tour in support of her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, and its 2025 reissue, Brighter Days Ahead.
She kicked off the concerts on June 6, 2026, in Oakland’s Oakland Arena, US, and is set to wrap up the tour on September 1, 2026, at the O2 Arena in London, UK.
Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez relationship
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