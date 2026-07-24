Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Ariana Grande offers rare behind-the-scenes glimpses amid Ricky Alvarez romance

‘The Boy is Mine’ singer has rekindled her romance with Ricky Alvarez following Ethan Slater breakup

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Ariana Grande offers rare behind-the-scenes glimpses amid Ricky Alvarez romance
Ariana Grande offers rare behind-the-scenes glimpses amid Ricky Alvarez romance

Ariana Grande has dropped the latest installment of her Sunshine Diaries series.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Friday, July 24, The Boy is Mine hitmaker released the latest installment of her Sunshine Diaries series, in which she dropped rare behind-the-scenes glimpses from her Brooklyn, New York City concert.

“sunshine diaries: nyc … brooklyn you have my heart,” she captioned.

The black-and-white video montage showed Grande rehearsing for the concert with singer Ty Dolla $ign – who joined her onstage – checking the stage arrangements, checking the sound system, and interacting with the crew.

It also included glimpses of the packed arena, excited fans and the 7 Rings hitmaker’s heartfelt message to performers before the show began.


Fans’ reactions

Ariana Grande’s heartwarming post sent fans into a frenzy as they reminisced being at the concert and witnessing her perform live in front of them.

“missing this show every minute of every single day,” wrote one.

Another stated, “well absolutely crying at the thought of seeing this live.”

Meanwhile, several others dropped crying, hearts, and sad face emojis.

What is Ariana Grande’s Sunshine Diaries series?

Last month, the 33-year-old American singer kicked off her fifth concert tour The Eternal Sunshine Tour, and alongside the concerts, she announced and launched the Sunshine Diaries series, in which she shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from her tour.


The glimpses include backstage moment before and after shows, rehearsals and soundchecks, travel between tour stops, interaction with her dancers, bands and crew, candid clips of the songstress relaxing and preparing for the concerts, and exclusive peeks at costumes and stage production.

Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour

The Eternal Sunshine Tour is Ariana Grande’s fifth concert tour in support of her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, and its 2025 reissue, Brighter Days Ahead.

She kicked off the concerts on June 6, 2026, in Oakland’s Oakland Arena, US, and is set to wrap up the tour on September 1, 2026, at the O2 Arena in London, UK.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez relationship

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez
Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez

Ariana Grande’s latest update comes amid her blossoming romance with Ricky Alvarez, with whom she rekindled her relationship following breaking up from Ethan Slater.

Tom Holland pulls shocking 'Hot Ones' first after throwing up on camera
Tom Holland pulls shocking 'Hot Ones' first after throwing up on camera
Zendaya wows with Chinese-inspired glam in cobweb gown at ‘Spider-Man 4’ press tour
Zendaya wows with Chinese-inspired glam in cobweb gown at ‘Spider-Man 4’ press tour
Chris Brown admits affray over bottle attack as major charges dropped
Chris Brown admits affray over bottle attack as major charges dropped
Jack Antonoff breaks cover on relaxed outing after Margaret Qualley split
Jack Antonoff breaks cover on relaxed outing after Margaret Qualley split
Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff patch things up after split?
Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff patch things up after split?
Charli xcx's bold AI move behind new album 'Music, Fashion, Film' leaves fans dazed
Charli xcx's bold AI move behind new album 'Music, Fashion, Film' leaves fans dazed
Kendall Jenner finally makes surprising admission about Jacob Elordi romance
Kendall Jenner finally makes surprising admission about Jacob Elordi romance
Kim Kardashian makes big career move with savage UPDATE on her bar exam
Kim Kardashian makes big career move with savage UPDATE on her bar exam
David Lee Roth's scheduled tour takes a shocking turn as former bandmate reacts
David Lee Roth's scheduled tour takes a shocking turn as former bandmate reacts
'Avatar: Seven Havens' first teaser: Everything to know about chilling series
'Avatar: Seven Havens' first teaser: Everything to know about chilling series
Jon Bon Jovi's return to stage interrupted by sudden health issue
Jon Bon Jovi's return to stage interrupted by sudden health issue
Michael J. Fox shares heartbreaking truth about going public with Parkinson's
Michael J. Fox shares heartbreaking truth about going public with Parkinson's

Popular News

Kate Middleton 'upset' over upcoming family move but determined to make summer the best

Kate Middleton 'upset' over upcoming family move but determined to make summer the best

7 minutes ago
Australia's TGA issues safety alert over rare vision loss risk from Ozempic

Australia's TGA issues safety alert over rare vision loss risk from Ozempic
47 minutes ago
Trump and Netanyahu set to meet on Tuesday amid escalating tensions

Trump and Netanyahu set to meet on Tuesday amid escalating tensions
2 hours ago