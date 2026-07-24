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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 8 minutes ago
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Kate Middleton 'upset' over upcoming family move but determined to make summer the best

The Princess of Wales has vowed to make the summer one to remember ahead of major family decision

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 8 minutes ago
Kate Middleton upset over upcoming family move but determined to make summer the best
Kate Middleton 'upset' over upcoming family move but determined to make summer the best 

Kate Middleton is reportedly dealing with intense sadness ahead of major family changes.

As reported by Closer, the Princess of Wales is "genuinely upset" about Prince George leaving the nest and attending Eton College in September.

The second-in-line to the British throne is set to attend Eton from September after Kensington Palace confirmed that George was accepted at the boarding school where Prince William and Prince Harry studied.


Kate Middleton's 'incredibly emotional' over Prince George's future

A source shared with the outlet, "She is determined to make every remaining week of the summer count before her 'baby' departs. She's incredibly emotional about it. She's already shed a few tears. In her eyes, she’s saying goodbye to her little boy."


"Boarding school is a huge adjustment, even when your family lives close by. Kate knows she'll suddenly go from seeing him every day to only seeing him at set times during the term."

While Eton has been considered a well-suited choice for the future king, Kate is still feeling apprehensive, as she could not have chosen a boarding school for George if she were deciding simply as his mother.

However, she also understands the importance of tradition and how significant the role of Eton will be for Prince George in the future.

Summer filled with 'happy memories'

For the time being, Kate and William are focused on making the summer the best it can be for their children before things change for the family.

An insider added, "This summer is all about George. Kate wants it to be filled with happy memories because she knows life is about to change for all of them. There'll be family days out, time outdoors and lots of opportunities for George, Charlotte and Louis simply to enjoy being children."

"The family will divide their time between Anmer Hall, Balmoral and the Isles of Scilly this summer. They're also planning a week away somewhere warm, but they're determined to keep the destination under wraps because of security concerns."

Eton College

Eton College
Eton College

Founded in 1440 by King Henry VI, Eton College costs about $80,000 a year, according to People magazine.

Among its alumni are a long list of notable names, including 20 British prime ministers.

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