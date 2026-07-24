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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Lil Wayne shares surprising reaction to 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame honor

Lil Wayne is set to be inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Lil Wayne shares surprising reaction to 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame honor
Lil Wayne shares surprising reaction to 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame honor

Lil Wayne could not believe his ears when he heard about his exciting career milestone.

On Thursday, July 23, the Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced the list of celebrities set to receive a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.

The list – which includes several A-list stars, including Kate Hudson, Idris Elba, and Pedro Pascal – also named Lil Wayne as an honoree for the Class of 2027.

Taking to his official X handle, the American rapper, 43, revealed his surprising reaction when he got to know about his latest career milestone.

In his post, the Mirror hitmaker shared that he did not believe the news when his longtime collaborator Fabian Marasciullo told him about it.

P.C. X
P.C. X

“Ok so my brother is Fabian right, and he play too fkn much like brothers do….this man just told me that it’s been confirmed that im getting my own star on the Hollywood walk of fame!!!! Wtf boy!! This man play too much bruh! U serious boy??!?!?!!?” he wrote in his X post.

Hollywood Walk of Fame 2027 honorees

In a statement shared by the Walk of Fame Selection Committee Chairman Peter Roth, it was shared, “The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Class of 2027 to one of the most enduring symbols of achievement in entertainment.”


He continued, “These 32 extraordinary individuals have each made a lasting impact on audiences around the world through their talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft. We are honored to recognize their remarkable contributions and look forward to celebrating them as they take their place in Hollywood history.”

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027 includes Idris Elba, Kate Hudson, Delroy Lindo, Sam Rockwell, Lisa Kudrow, Pedro Pascal, Adam Scott, Keke Palmer, Karol G, David Guette, Sia, Lil Wayne, Smashing Pumpkins, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jimmie Johnson among many others.

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