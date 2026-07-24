Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Prince William gives surprising update after Meghan shared photo from Diana’s gravesite

Prince William breaks silence after Meghan Markle released surprising photo from Princess Diana's ancestral home visit

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Prince William gives surprising update after Meghan shared photo from Diana’s gravesite
Prince William gives surprising update after Meghan shared photo from Diana’s gravesite

Kensington Palace has shared an exciting update just hours after Meghan Markle's surprising post.

On Thursday, July 23, just days after her "very private" meeting with King Charles, alongside Prince Harry and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Meghan took to her Instagram account to offer fans a glimpse into her "summer holiday."

Prince William gives surprising update after Meghan shared photo from Diana’s gravesite

The hearfelt Instagram carousel, which showcased Harry and Meghan's perfect family bond also featured a photo of her kids, from their grandmother, Princess Diana's gravesite.

Prince William gives surprising update after Meghan shared photo from Diana’s gravesite

Archie and Lilibet were seen following their father, Harry as they all walked up to Diana's gravesite.

The series also featured some photos from their holiday in Portugal ahead of the UK trip.

Just hours after Meghan's photos created quite a buzz, Kensington Palace released a video of The Prince of Wales with an exciting update.

Palace reposted a video of the future King from Earthshot Prize's official account, in which William could be seen having a conversation with Robert Irwin while taking a ride on London’s 3,000th electric bus.


"The Earthshot Prize isn't just about climate, it's about everything, from the food we eat to the air we breathe," read the caption alongside the Insagram reel.

"Watch the full Route to 2030 conversation out now on YouTube.com/EarthshotPrize," it added.

Princess Anne marks milestone visit during Northern Ireland trip
Princess Anne marks milestone visit during Northern Ireland trip
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message after Meghan posts first photos from UK trip
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message after Meghan posts first photos from UK trip
Meghan Markle 'triggers' Prince William with Archie, Lilibet's photo from Princess Diana's grave
Meghan Markle 'triggers' Prince William with Archie, Lilibet's photo from Princess Diana's grave
Prince Harry relies on King Charles for huge payout: ‘write a check without blinking’
Prince Harry relies on King Charles for huge payout: ‘write a check without blinking’
King Charles celebrates Commonwealth spirit in opening speech at Glasgow ceremony
King Charles celebrates Commonwealth spirit in opening speech at Glasgow ceremony
Meghan Markle reveals emotional family tribute to Princess Diana with rare photos
Meghan Markle reveals emotional family tribute to Princess Diana with rare photos
King Charles, Queen Camilla bring ‘Doctor Who’ magic to Commonwealth Games Opening
King Charles, Queen Camilla bring ‘Doctor Who’ magic to Commonwealth Games Opening
Meghan Markle left 'frustrated' on 'MasterChef Australia' set after chef's alleged blunder
Meghan Markle left 'frustrated' on 'MasterChef Australia' set after chef's alleged blunder
Royal Family unveils Princess’s next major step as she carves her own path
Royal Family unveils Princess’s next major step as she carves her own path
Prince Harry seeks peace with Prince William as future King puts forward key condition
Prince Harry seeks peace with Prince William as future King puts forward key condition
Sarah Ferguson mourns loss of former partner's death
Sarah Ferguson mourns loss of former partner's death
Princess Delphine forced to issue statement after bold outfit sparked backlash
Princess Delphine forced to issue statement after bold outfit sparked backlash

Popular News

Kate Middleton lauds Meghan Markle’s heart wining move for King Charles

Kate Middleton lauds Meghan Markle’s heart wining move for King Charles
32 seconds ago
Chris Brown admits affray over bottle attack as major charges dropped

Chris Brown admits affray over bottle attack as major charges dropped

10 minutes ago
Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff patch things up after split?

Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff patch things up after split?
2 hours ago