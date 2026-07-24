Prince William gives surprising update after Meghan shared photo from Diana’s gravesite

Kensington Palace has shared an exciting update just hours after Meghan Markle's surprising post.
On Thursday, July 23, just days after her "very private" meeting with King Charles, alongside Prince Harry and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Meghan took to her Instagram account to offer fans a glimpse into her "summer holiday."
The hearfelt Instagram carousel, which showcased Harry and Meghan's perfect family bond also featured a photo of her kids, from their grandmother, Princess Diana's gravesite.
Archie and Lilibet were seen following their father, Harry as they all walked up to Diana's gravesite.
The series also featured some photos from their holiday in Portugal ahead of the UK trip.
Just hours after Meghan's photos created quite a buzz, Kensington Palace released a video of The Prince of Wales with an exciting update.
Palace reposted a video of the future King from Earthshot Prize's official account, in which William could be seen having a conversation with Robert Irwin while taking a ride on London’s 3,000th electric bus.
"The Earthshot Prize isn't just about climate, it's about everything, from the food we eat to the air we breathe," read the caption alongside the Insagram reel.
"Watch the full Route to 2030 conversation out now on YouTube.com/EarthshotPrize," it added.