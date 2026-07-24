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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 22 minutes ago
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King Charles voices grief over ‘appallingly tragic’ Guyana ferry disaster: ‘Shocked’

King Charles III mourns tragic loss of lives after MV Barima capsizing in sorrowful letter to President of Guyana

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 22 minutes ago
King Charles voices grief over ‘appallingly tragic’ Guyana ferry disaster: ‘Shocked’
King Charles voices grief over ‘appallingly tragic’ Guyana ferry disaster: ‘Shocked’

King Charles and Queen Camilla are “shocked and saddened” over the Guyana ferry tragedy.

On Friday, July 24, Buckingham Palace released the monarch’s message to President Mohamed Irfaan Ali of Guyana to expressed his sorrow over the devastating capsizing of MV Barima.

“Dear Mr. President, My wife and I were most profoundly shocked and saddened to learn of the appallingly tragic loss of life following the capsizing of the M.V. Barima,” began the 77-year-old King.

He continued, “I retain the fondest memories of my visit to your beautiful country, so it is with particular sorrow that I write to convey our deepest possible sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the people of Guyana, and most especially to the families who have lost their loved ones.”

P.C. The Royal Family
P.C. The Royal Family

“We also pay special tribute to the courage and dedication of the search and rescue teams who continue their efforts under such difficult circumstances. The people of Guyana remain very much in our hearts and our prayers at this time of deep anguish and loss. Charles R,” the statement concluded.

What is the Guyana ferry disaster?

On Sunday, July 19, Al Jazeera reported that a passenger ferry carrying at least 133 people capsized off the coast of Guyana a night before.

The ferry, MV Barima, was enroute from Guyana’s capital city, Georgetown, to the northwest village of Port Kaituma when it overturned and sank off the country’s Atlantic coast near Iron Punt and the Pomeroon River.


As per the report, Air traffic control received a distress call from the ferry about 11 p.m. local time on Saturday night, prompting the authorities to begin a search and rescue operation.

“To the families that are out there wondering about their loved ones, we are doing everything that is humanly possible to find them,” said Public Works Minister Juan Edghill about the search operation.

According to the latest update, the death toll from the incident has reached 72, with authorities still continuing the operation in the Atlantic Ocean.

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