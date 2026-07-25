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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 5 hours ago
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Olivia Culpo shares birth plan for baby no. 2 amid Christian McCaffrey busy NFL schedule

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey announced that they were expecting baby number two on May 8

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Olivia Culpo shares birth plan for baby no. 2 amid Christian McCaffrey busy NFL schedule
Olivia Culpo shares birth plan for baby no. 2 amid Christian McCaffrey busy NFL schedule

Pregnant Olivia Culpo has opened up about preparing for the arrival of her second child with NFL star Christian McCaffrey.

Days after celebrating daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey's first birthday, in a GRWM (Get Ready with Me) on TikTok posted on Thursday, July 23, the Next Gen Chef star has revealed her birth plan for baby No. 2, admitting she's been especially emotional as husband, the NFL star, returns to work with the San Francisco 49ers.

“Christian’s leaving for the season. So sad,” she said.

Culpo added, “Everything feels overwhelming. Plan is I’m having a C-section because I had a C-section in July last year, so having a VBAC (Vaginal Birth After Cesarean) wasn’t an option.”

She revealed the C-section has been scheduled on a day when McCaffrey, 30, has a lighter workload.

“Basically, it’s on an off day for him, so he’ll be able to come just for the birth,” explained Culpo, before adding, “And then aside from that, he’ll have to go back. So it’s gonna be different than my first birth.”

Knowing she'll spend time without McCaffrey after giving birth, Culpo said she is relying on her support network and security team.

“All the misconception is that the football season starts like [in] September when all the games start, but it really doesn’t. It starts at the end of July because that’s when they go to camp, and then just goes right into the season,” she said.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo baby no. 2

Culpo and McCaffrey announced that they were expecting baby number two on Friday, May 8, Culpo’s 34th birthday.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the couple posted family photos that included their dog Oliver and a strip of sonogram images.


Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo officially tied the knot on June 29, 2024, in a stunning and highly private coastal ceremony.

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