'Reacher star Alan Ritchson slams Trump in candid podcast: 'Go to jail'

Alan Ritchson did not hold back as he blasted President Donald Trump over the Epstein files in a podcast appearance.
During this week's episode of Happy Sad Confused, the War Machine star went on a rant about how people are cautious of him because "he's a loose canon," adding, "I'm just saying the shit that everybody should say if they give a shit about humanity. Everybody else should feel like I feel."
Podcast host Josh Horowitz gave Alan's remarks approval, as he said, "The world is on fire."
"Yeah, about the way things are and the abuses that are happening — the Epstein files, the fucking Epstein files!" Alan continued, angrily but with a smile.
Alan Ritchson called out Trump administration in a f-bomb-filled rant
He added, "Goddamn it! Where are they? It's a f--king law, b---h. Show it. You fuck--g paedophiles! I shouldn't say 'f--k' because I'm a Christian, and people are gonna be like,'How can you say f--k?' Because that is something that should make you want to say 'f--k'."
"Sorry, God, I'm sweating now," he continued. "This is my f--king politics, dude. I would f--king railroad these f--kers. I would get those Epstein files out in two seconds. F--king move out of the way. I don't care what room they're in, b---h move. Give me the f--king manila envelope. I will get you the Epstein files."
"You got my vote," the host noted. "Whatever you want to run for, you got it."
"Don't you want to see what’s in there so that we can hold people accountable?" Alan asked. "These f--king rapists. We're just cool with it. That b---h has the keys to the nuclear codes. He's like all up into 13-year-olds. Like dude, what? Go to jail."
Trump administration and the Epstein files
During his presidency, Trump has released 3.5 million pages linked to the disgraced Jeffrey Epstein; however, it has been speculated the a significant number of documents remain under wraps.
Trump was directly mentioned roughly 1,000 times in the files released so far, though references in the documents do not necessarily mean wrongdoing.
The Epstein files contain an allegation that Trump sexually assaulted a minor, but the releases do not establish that the allegation was true, and Trump has not been criminally charged or found civilly liable for any Epstein-related abuse.
He was separately found civilly liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll.
On the work front, Alan Ritchson has two major releases coming this year, an action thriller, Runner, which is set to be released on September 11, and the holiday film The Man With the Bag, co-starring with Arnold Schwarzenegger.