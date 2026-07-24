Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

'Reacher star Alan Ritchson slams Trump in candid podcast: 'Go to jail'

Alan Ritchson seemingly called out the Trump administration over lack of accountability of the Epstein files

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
Reacher star Alan Ritchson slams Trump in candid podcast: Go to jail
'Reacher star Alan Ritchson slams Trump in candid podcast: 'Go to jail'

Alan Ritchson did not hold back as he blasted President Donald Trump over the Epstein files in a podcast appearance.

During this week's episode of Happy Sad Confused, the War Machine star went on a rant about how people are cautious of him because "he's a loose canon," adding, "I'm just saying the shit that everybody should say if they give a shit about humanity. Everybody else should feel like I feel."

Podcast host Josh Horowitz gave Alan's remarks approval, as he said, "The world is on fire."

"Yeah, about the way things are and the abuses that are happening — the Epstein files, the fucking Epstein files!" Alan continued, angrily but with a smile.

Alan Ritchson called out Trump administration in a f-bomb-filled rant

He added, "Goddamn it! Where are they? It's a f--king law, b---h. Show it. You fuck--g paedophiles! I shouldn't say 'f--k' because I'm a Christian, and people are gonna be like,'How can you say f--k?' Because that is something that should make you want to say 'f--k'."

"Sorry, God, I'm sweating now," he continued. "This is my f--king politics, dude. I would f--king railroad these f--kers. I would get those Epstein files out in two seconds. F--king move out of the way. I don't care what room they're in, b---h move. Give me the f--king manila envelope. I will get you the Epstein files."


"You got my vote," the host noted. "Whatever you want to run for, you got it."

"Don't you want to see what’s in there so that we can hold people accountable?" Alan asked. "These f--king rapists. We're just cool with it. That b---h has the keys to the nuclear codes. He's like all up into 13-year-olds. Like dude, what? Go to jail."

Trump administration and the Epstein files

During his presidency, Trump has released 3.5 million pages linked to the disgraced Jeffrey Epstein; however, it has been speculated the a significant number of documents remain under wraps.

Trump was directly mentioned roughly 1,000 times in the files released so far, though references in the documents do not necessarily mean wrongdoing.

The Epstein files contain an allegation that Trump sexually assaulted a minor, but the releases do not establish that the allegation was true, and Trump has not been criminally charged or found civilly liable for any Epstein-related abuse.

He was separately found civilly liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll.

On the work front, Alan Ritchson has two major releases coming this year, an action thriller, Runner, which is set to be released on September 11, and the holiday film The Man With the Bag, co-starring with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Charli XCX debuts new album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ with special message
Charli XCX debuts new album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ with special message
Lil Wayne shares surprising reaction to 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame honor
Lil Wayne shares surprising reaction to 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame honor
Diddy’s freedom faces uncertainty as prison brawl lands him in solitary confinement
Diddy’s freedom faces uncertainty as prison brawl lands him in solitary confinement
Tom Holland pulls shocking 'Hot Ones' first after throwing up on camera
Tom Holland pulls shocking 'Hot Ones' first after throwing up on camera
Zendaya wows with Chinese-inspired glam in cobweb gown at ‘Spider-Man 4’ press tour
Zendaya wows with Chinese-inspired glam in cobweb gown at ‘Spider-Man 4’ press tour
Ariana Grande offers rare behind-the-scenes glimpses amid Ricky Alvarez romance
Ariana Grande offers rare behind-the-scenes glimpses amid Ricky Alvarez romance
Chris Brown admits affray over bottle attack as major charges dropped
Chris Brown admits affray over bottle attack as major charges dropped
Jack Antonoff breaks cover on relaxed outing after Margaret Qualley split
Jack Antonoff breaks cover on relaxed outing after Margaret Qualley split
Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff patch things up after split?
Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff patch things up after split?
Charli xcx's bold AI move behind new album 'Music, Fashion, Film' leaves fans dazed
Charli xcx's bold AI move behind new album 'Music, Fashion, Film' leaves fans dazed
Kendall Jenner finally makes surprising admission about Jacob Elordi romance
Kendall Jenner finally makes surprising admission about Jacob Elordi romance
Kim Kardashian makes big career move with savage UPDATE on her bar exam
Kim Kardashian makes big career move with savage UPDATE on her bar exam

Popular News

Tony Romo arrested for OWI in Milwaukee: What we know so far

Tony Romo arrested for OWI in Milwaukee: What we know so far
46 minutes ago
Anthropic releases Claude Opus 5 with cutting-edge features

Anthropic releases Claude Opus 5 with cutting-edge features
an hour ago
Ferran Torres, Marcos Llorente Ibiza outing sparks frenzy: 'Heated Rivalry' or Spanish affection?

Ferran Torres, Marcos Llorente Ibiza outing sparks frenzy: 'Heated Rivalry' or Spanish affection?
2 hours ago