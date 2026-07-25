Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Chuck Russell dies aged 74: Cause of death revealed for Jim Carrey's 'The Mask' creator

'The Mask' director passes away at the age of 74, his wife confirmed in heartbreaking tribute

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Chuck Russell dies aged 74: Cause of death revealed for Jim Carreys The Mask creator
Chuck Russell dies aged 74: Cause of death revealed for Jim Carrey's 'The Mask' creator 

The brain behind Jim Carrey's iconic movie, The Mask, Chuck Russell has tragically died at the age of 74!

On Friday, July 24, the deceased filmmaker's wife, Ania Zeyne, who is also an American actress, announced the director's death in a heartbreaking statement.

"He was such a wonderful guy; he meant everything to me," she mourned the major family member's loss.

Chuck Russell's cause of death 

However, Russell's cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

The news broke on Friday as the director breathed his last at his San Diego area home on Wednesday, reported by TMZ.

The local fire department also confirmed to the media outlets that the department responded to his home in the afternoon earlier this week, after receiving a distressing call of a medical emergency for an unconscious male.

After reaching the place, the officials found it was Chuck Russell, who was unconscious and not responding.

Jim Carrey's old companion 

The late filmmaker rose to fame after her directed the infamous horror movie, The Mask, featuring Jim Carrey, who grabbed headlines this year after his controversial appearance at the 2026 César Awards in Paris.

Chuck Russell's career highlights 

He also worked alongside notable names in Hollywood, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dwayne Johnson.

Russell served as a director on 1987's A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, as well as having written and directed The Blob in 1988.

Tributes for Chuck Russell 

As his wife confirmed his death, several devastated celebrities began pouring in emotional tribute, remembering Russell. 

Paying tribute to the deceased filmmaker, Warner Bros Entertainment wrote on their official Instagram account.

"Remembering Chuck Russell," they penned with a photo of the talented director.

One of the music composers, Bear McCreary, also lamented the loss, stating, "Shocked to learn of the passing of my friend Chuck Russell. He was a visionary filmmaker, who I believe had just embarked on a new chapter in his storied career. I will miss our long chats about movies and music. Mask, Blob, Nightmare 3. Eraser. Classics, all. RIP, friend."

Another film critic, Courtney Howard, said losing the director is "sad to hear" She recalls her last meeting with the late artist, saying he was "kinder and more gracious." 

Chuck Russell – who is survived by his wife and his children Riley and Carlyn- has yet to announce the details of his funeral mass.    

Jim Carrey breaks his silence after 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell's death: 'Timeless'
Jim Carrey breaks his silence after 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell's death: 'Timeless'
'Blade Runner 2099': Michelle Yeoh reveals Hunter Schafer's on set incident
'Blade Runner 2099': Michelle Yeoh reveals Hunter Schafer's on set incident
Was Celeste Rivas pregnant? Shocking text exchange with D4vd takes murder trial to new level
Was Celeste Rivas pregnant? Shocking text exchange with D4vd takes murder trial to new level
Rick Moranis opens up after receiving standing ovation at 'Spaceballs 2' premiere
Rick Moranis opens up after receiving standing ovation at 'Spaceballs 2' premiere
Lou Koller dies at 59 ahead of Sick Of It All's 40th anniversary
Lou Koller dies at 59 ahead of Sick Of It All's 40th anniversary
Charli XCX debuts new album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ with special message
Charli XCX debuts new album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ with special message
'Reacher star Alan Ritchson slams Trump in candid podcast: 'Go to jail'
'Reacher star Alan Ritchson slams Trump in candid podcast: 'Go to jail'
Lil Wayne shares surprising reaction to 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame honor
Lil Wayne shares surprising reaction to 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame honor
Diddy’s freedom faces uncertainty as prison brawl lands him in solitary confinement
Diddy’s freedom faces uncertainty as prison brawl lands him in solitary confinement
Tom Holland pulls shocking 'Hot Ones' first after throwing up on camera
Tom Holland pulls shocking 'Hot Ones' first after throwing up on camera
Zendaya wows with Chinese-inspired glam in cobweb gown at ‘Spider-Man 4’ press tour
Zendaya wows with Chinese-inspired glam in cobweb gown at ‘Spider-Man 4’ press tour
Ariana Grande offers rare behind-the-scenes glimpses amid Ricky Alvarez romance
Ariana Grande offers rare behind-the-scenes glimpses amid Ricky Alvarez romance

Popular News

Jim Carrey breaks his silence after 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell's death: 'Timeless'

Jim Carrey breaks his silence after 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell's death: 'Timeless'
2 hours ago
Jordon Devey, Super Bowl champion dies at 38: Cause of death revealed

Jordon Devey, Super Bowl champion dies at 38: Cause of death revealed
2 hours ago
Lou Koller dies at 59 ahead of Sick Of It All's 40th anniversary

Lou Koller dies at 59 ahead of Sick Of It All's 40th anniversary
4 hours ago