Rick Moranis opens up after receiving standing ovation at 'Spaceballs 2' premiere 

Rick Moranis is overwhelmed at the special screening of his upcoming film, Spaceballs: The New One.
The Canadian comedian and actor made a surprise appearance alongside his co-stars Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman and Daphne Zuniga in San Diego on Friday, July 24th, 2026.
After the premiere of his new project, Moranis and his team received a standing ovation from the audience, leaving him emotional.
Taking to the stage, the legendary actor spoke about his initial thoughts on making a Spaceballs sequel, as he had originally discussed producing a remake of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.
Rick Moranis' initial thoughts before making Spaceballs 2
"The truth is that I had to say yes to this thing. It was the only way I could get Josh Gad to stop texting me; actually, I started talking to Mel about the sequel in 1989," the LITTLE GIANTS actor said.
He continued, "We kept talking about it. I really wasn’t retired; I was just negotiating, but no, this came along right at the right time, and I started talking to these folks and hearing who was going to be in it."
"I spoke to Josh Greenbaum, and I heard that Bill Pullman was coming back and that Lewis was going to be in it too, and it just felt like this is it. It’s time and — yes. I said yes, and it is the best decision I’ve ever made," Moranis added.
Amazon MGM Studios officially announced that Moranis would star in the sequel to Brooks' 1987 spoof comedy Spaceballs and reprise his role as the Darth Vader parody Dark Helmet in September 2025.
When did Star Wars announce Spaceballs 2?
In September last year, Star Wars announced that Bill Pullman, who played the Han Solo/Luke Skywalker parody character Lone Starr in the original movie, will appear in the new film alongside his son Lewis, 33.
The new sequel of Spaceballs is slated to be released in theatres on April 23rd next year.