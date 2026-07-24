Tom Holland pulls shocking 'Hot Ones' first after throwing up on camera

Tom Holland has added his name to the book of unwanted firsts, as he becomes the first celebrity to throw up on camera after eating spicy chicken wings.
The Uncharted actor made an appearance on the hit YouTube talk show, hosted by Sean Evans, with Jon Bernthal.
Tom Holland struggles with spicy chicken wings
Throughout the episode, Tom struggled with the spice level, as he repeatedly drank milk and said, "This is just battery acid," adding, "I feel like I'm going to lose my mind."
At the end of the episode, they added a blooper of Sean, Tom and Jon standing in the middle of the table coughing, trying to get an intro shot for the episode.
The actor looked as if he was suffering as he covered his mouth while coughing profusely.
Jon looked at the camera and said, "What the f---?, what the f---?" as Tom bent down to get out of the shot.
Moments later Jon announced, "Oh he threw up!" as Tom failed to contain his laughter with the camera crew joining in.
"Let's go! Let's go! Take a picture of it! Let's go!" said Jon, as Tom pointed at the camera and told the crew, "You can use that! You can use that. Look I got none of it on my clothes."
When asked if any guest has ever vomited before on set, Sean replied, "That might be the first on-set, ever."
Wiping his face with a towel, Tom teased, "I love being the first."
The pair appeared on the latest episode to chat about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set to hit theatres on July 31.
About 'Hot Ones'
Hot Ones is a web talk show where guests answer questions while eating chicken wings coated in spicy sauces, with each wing getting spicier than the last.
While Gordon Ramsay had previously avoided vomiting by chugging a bottle of Pepto-Bismol beforehand, this marks the first time a guest has actually vomited on camera.
Tom and Jon first acted together in the film Pilgrimage and reunited for director Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.