'Blade Runner 2099': Michelle Yeoh reveals Hunter Schafer's on set incident

Michelle Yeoh has revealed that Hunter Schafer suffered a concussion while filming action scenes for the upcoming Blade Runner 2099 series.
At a San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, July 24, the Wicked star revealed that Schafer suffered a concussion while filming action scenes for Blade Runner 2099, describing her co-star as a "fearless action hero" who fully committed to the role.
Yeoh explained that the Euphoria star “literally dove” into her role.
“I was almost trying to hold her back, like, ‘No, no, no! Too late, okay. Is Hunter okay?’ ” Yeoh said, sparking laughter from the audience.
The Everything Everywhere All at Once star added, “She would do the tumbles, the falls, and I’m like, ‘Girl, Hunter, where are your pads?”
The 27-year-old actress added that Yeoh gave her a baby helmet as a lighthearted gift.
“Well, you got a concussion,” Yeoh revealed, as Schafer jokingly hushed her and started to laugh. “I mean, I had to protect my baby! I was like, ‘Here. Wear this baby helmet.’”
Schafer and Yeoh took the stage alongside showrunner Silka Luisa and executive producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson for a discussion on Blade Runner 2099.
About Blade Runner 2099 cast and release date
The science fiction series premieres on November 25.
Set in Los Angeles in 2099, the series follows Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a veteran Blade Runner nearing the end of her life, who teams up with a mysterious recruit, Cora (Hunter Schafer).
The two set out to “investigate a widening conspiracy that stretches back to the city’s darkest original sins,” according to an official press release.
Blade Runner 2099 also features Dimitri Abold and Lewis Gribben, with Katelyn Rose Downey, Daniel Rigby, Johnny Harris, Amy Lennox, Sheila Atim, Matthew Needham, Tom Burke and Maurizio Lombardi appearing in recurring guest roles.