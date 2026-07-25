Charli XCX debuts new album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ with special message

Charli XCX is all set to dominate the charts once again.
The Brat hitmaker sparked a frenzy online on Friday, July 24, by finally releasing her highly anticipated seventh studio album, titled Music, Fashion, Film.
Following the release, the 33-year-old British singer took to Instagram to share a special message, opening up about how she had decided to take a pause from music to enjoy her life with her husband Geroge Daniel, but destiny had some other plans for her.
“Music, Fashion, Film is finally out! i really was not expecting to make this album when i did. i thought i’d take a pause, live life, be at home making out with george or whatever and not doing much else but then inspiration struck and i had to follow it,” she began.
The Speed Drive songstress continued, “i’m a big believer in the idea that when your inner source throws something up from within you, you have to explore it. so i did - and this is what came out.”
In the statement, she also expressed feeling lucky and appreciative to have A. G. Cook and Finn Keane as her collaborators.
Mentioning David Cronenberg, who collaborated with her on one of the songs, Charli noted, “and of course thank you to David Cronenberg. your words changed everything for me.”
The Apple singer concluded her statement with a special message to fans, writing, “And lastly to the angels: you just get me…. and i can’t wait to fly to nashville to rehearse for the mff tour and lollapalooza…….. hehe <3.”
Charli XCX’s Music, Fashion, Film
Released on July 24, 2026, Music, Fashion, Film is Charli XCX’s seventh studio album, which she co-penne and produced with her longtime collaborators A. G. Cook and Finn Keane.
The album includes 12 tracks:
Rock Music
SS26
Card Declined
Camera
2007
I’m Afraid
Yeah
Wink Wink
Persona
Magic Metal Montana
No One Lasts Forever (featuring David Cronenberg)