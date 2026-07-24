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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 30 minutes ago
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Diddy’s freedom faces uncertainty as prison brawl lands him in solitary confinement

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ hit with uncertainty over prison release after causing chaos behind the bars

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 30 minutes ago
Diddy’s freedom faces uncertainty as prison brawl lands him in solitary confinement
Diddy’s freedom faces uncertainty as prison brawl lands him in solitary confinement

Amid his ongoing time in prison, Sean “Diddy” Combs has encountered a major trouble.

On Friday, July 24, TMZ reported that the disgraced American rapper was allegedly involved in a fight with another inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey.

According to insiders, the altercation began after the other inmate allegedly insulted Diddy, prompting the rapper to confront him that led to a scuffle, with both of them reportedly shoving each other and exchanging punches before the prison staff intervened and separated them.

Right after the fight, the 56-year-old record producer was immediately placed in solitary confinement.


While it is unclear if he is still in confinement, it was reported that the altercation could land the music modul in trouble, possibly additional penalties, including the possible loss of good-conduct time credits, which may delay his expected 2028 release from prison.

Diddy prison details

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently serving his time in prison following his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution after a closely followed federal trial.

He was acquitted of more serious sex-trafficking and racketeering charges that carried potential life sentences.

Prosecutors claimed that Combs spent years flying girlfriends and male sex workers around the country for drug-fuelled sexual parties.


He was convicted under the Mann Act, a federal law that prohibits transporting people across state lines for illegal sexual activities.

He was sentenced to 50 months behind bars in October 2025.

Initially set to come out from prison on June 4, 2028, Diddy’s release was later moved up to April 25 and then to April 15, 2028.

The disgraced record producer’s release date is now set for February 2028.

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