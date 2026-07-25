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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Was Celeste Rivas pregnant? Shocking text exchange with D4vd takes murder trial to new level

D4vd is accused of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez and dismembering her body in 2025

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Was Celeste Rivas pregnant? Shocking text exchange with D4vd takes murder trial to new level
Was Celeste Rivas pregnant? Shocking text exchange with D4vd takes murder trial to new level

Text messages exchanged between D4vd and Celeste Rivas Hernandez have surfaced, revealing the pair discussing a reported teenage pregnancy and raising fresh attention around the singer's past.

“Both of us aren’t able to take care of it,” Rivas wrote in a January 8, 2024, text to the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

“I know but still,” Burke responded.

On March 14, a month before her slaying, Rivas, 14, allegedly texted Burke that “we can be friends online and I don’t want to have anything to do with you in person anymore.”

“All we do is have sex and hang out man, I want more for myself, without a label too is insane,” she allegedly wrote.

“Yeah, boundry setting is terrible,” he allegedly responded.

“It’s not even that david. I want more than just that,” she replied.

Jurors were shown the text messages in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday as preliminary hearing testimony continued in the case against Burke, who is accused of the teen's April 23, 2025 killing.

LAPD robbery-homicide detective Corey Farell testified that Burke and Rivas exchanged numerous messages about abortion, birth control, emergency contraception and their relationship during what prosecutors described as an illegal sexual relationship.

Authorities found more than 40 images of child sexual abuse material involving Rivas on Burke's iPhone, along with explicit photos of the pair, Detective Corey Farell testified.

Rivas's mother, Mercedes Martinez, became visibly upset during the testimony and was encouraged to leave the courtroom.

“This is too much,” Silverman said. “I know how hard this is.”


D4vd and Celeste Rivas Hernandez communication

Prosecutors allege Burke began communicating with Rivas in August 2022, when she was 11, and that their sexual relationship started in November 2023 when she was 13.

They further claim he killed her on April 23, 2025, following an argument just days before his debut album was due to be released.

Rivas’ remains were discovered in two bags in the front trunk of Burke’s Tesla, on September 8, 2025, three days after his Tesla was impounded near his Hollywood Hills home.

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