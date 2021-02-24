Aima Baigs birthday note for Shahbaz Shigri is dripping love Web Desk | February 24, 2021 Aima Baig penned sweet note on Shahbaz Shigri’s birthday

Aima Baig’s birthday note for Shahbaz Shigri is dripping love

Pakistani singer Aima Baig hopped on Instagram and wrote a loved-up post for boyfriend Shahbaz Shigri on his birthday.

Baig shared a series of pictures with Shigri and captioned the post with a heartfelt note that read, “Halalalalalalala... thats what my thoughts are writing this, theres so much to say but honestly i cant find the right words to show all these memories we have built together”.

She continued, “Still thinking if it be cringy to write too much, but in all honesty there arent enough words to describe the type of person you are”.

“I have known you for quite a while now, and surprisingly i still cant think of a single drab moment with you dude, who needs comedy central when they have you in their life. I sorta dig all your dad jokes now, and dayum that jukebox of rejected Bollywood Lollywood songs that keeps playing in your head,” the Kalabaaza Dil singer added.





“Never met a fellow more mellow than you, also lets reveal your true talent to the world today ‘that aussie accent imitation with a hint of british’ is definitley an inspiring emulation. Thankyou for turning me into a better person Shigri, and hats off to you for coping up with a person like me LOL! Lucky to have you. Happy birthday Bubz Ilysm,” she concluded.

Baig first confirmed her relationship with Shahbaz on a morning show.