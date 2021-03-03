Saba Hamid requests writers to ‘make more light-hearted shows Web Desk | March 03, 2021 Saba Hamid reflected on Pakistani TV Serials, says ‘there are less light hearted shows’

Pakistani television actress, Saba Hamid recently appeared in an interview with a publication and discussed about current status of Pakistani TV serials.

The Laal Ishq actress shared, “Our dramas should show the honest picture of the society. Dramas should entertain, they shouldn't just base on whining and crying. We should treat dramas just as we treat our routine life. I want to request the writers to make more sitcoms, light-hearted shows."

While talking about her preference in roles, she said, “I think every character is challenging. What is imperative is that the audience understands the said character."

She added, “When choosing a script, I keep in mind of who the director and the director is, what is the role, the production house and what impact would it have on the society."

Pyarey Afzal actress talked about not always getting what we want, she stated, “We are artists, so we have to work. It is unlikely that all the scripts that we are offered would be up to mark. or is a guaranteed success, but we do them nonetheless. Sometimes, we [the artists] don't have much say in the matter. What I can do, is work on the project with all my might and do justice to it."

Talking about today’s entertainment industry, Hamid said, “We can't say that the industry has been destroyed with the recent shows. It has been in constant change. That's what happens when you are transitioning from older norms to new ones. The shows are still good, they are just different."

“The system has changed. Back in our PTV days, we would have proper rehearsals before we go on to actually shoot the drama. Now, the shows are shot at a certain time. The techniques are different, they have evolved. It only makes sense we move on with time,” she concluded.