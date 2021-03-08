‘Slumdog Millionaire star responds to sexual assault accusations Web Desk | March 08, 2021 ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ star Madhur Mittal denied sexual assault accusations made by former girlfriend

According to Indian publication, Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal is being accused of sexual harassment by his ex-girlfriend. However, the actor has denied the allegation.

A source close to the former girlfriend told the publication that, “They got close and he asked her out. They were seeing each other for two months. They parted ways and Madhur couldn’t deal with the breakup. He was shooting in Jaipur. Livid, he landed in Mumbai and entered her Bandra residence on February 13. Unable to take the rejection, he tried to force himself on her.”

Source added, “He tried to see her again on February 15, but the girl’s lawyer Niranjani Shetty asked him to leave the premises and he complied.”

Shetty said in a statement, “That girl was not in a state to talk to me. Her friend reached out to me. She had sustained injuries under the eye, neck and lips. I discovered that she was battered and sexually assaulted.”

She added, “You cannot hit a woman, period. You may be in a relationship with her for two months or 20 years, it doesn’t matter. Men need to learn to accept a ‘no’. This psyche of entitled behaviour needs to change. They need to be held accountable for their actions.”

Further, the actor responded and said, “Getting to learn about things which are untrue is extremely disturbing. There have been WhatsApp messages filled with stories that are assassinating my character.”

He further stated, “These are being forwarded for weeks in casting directors’ groups denying me work. I’m the only earning member of my family since the age of seven and all these reports in the media are affecting me, my family, and my career in more ways than you can imagine. I have faith in the law and the actual truth shall be out soon.”