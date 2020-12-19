Ayesha Omar recalls surviving horrific car accident :I could not be more thankful Web Desk | December 19, 2020 'Today, I’m just grateful to be alive, healthy and well, surrounded by people who love me,' says Ayesha

Ayesha Omar recalls surviving horrific car accident :'I could not be more thankful'

Ayesha Omar is celebrating life, five years after her terrible car accident.

The Bulbulay star took to her Instagram this Thursday and sent a token of appreciation to all fans for their endless love and support.

Ayesha revealed she had been blaming life lately for all of the curved balls it has thrown at her this year until she realised life in itself, is a blessing not everybody has.

"Ive been whining and complaining to myself the last few days, about having to manage stuff completely on my own these days, not getting enough sleep and rest, having to juggle too many things while dealing with lingering allergies for the past 3 weeks, my muscles and target areas (which were effected by the accident) become very stiff and painful in the winters also.... but in comparison to what I went through this evening, emotionally, physically and mentally, 6 pm onwards, on that dark, broken highway, how I survived those 7 hours until I finally reached a hospital, the weeks and months that followed, all of this seems so trivial, so easy.... I’d take this, anyday, with open arms and boundless gratitude," Ayesha wrote.





In the adorable boomerang that she posted, Ayesha donned a blue snow-coat, pairing her snow look with winter earmuff headphones.

"Today, I’m just grateful to be alive, healthy and well, surrounded by people who love me, grateful for having made it through that ordeal and many others, and get to where I am today, especially this year, after the year we have all had, with so much anxiety, stress, pain and suffering for some, all over the world. I could not be more thankful," she continued.

The 39-year-old sent a flying kiss to all her fans.



"Kisses and love for all of you. Prayers for all those suffering and for the ones who have lost loved ones. Healing vibes for all those who are trying to recover. May Allah bless and protect us all. May the force be with us. Always," the Karachi se Lahore star concluded.