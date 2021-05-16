Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly give major couple goals in latest picture Web Desk | May 16, 2021 Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly give major couple goals in the latest picture

Prominent Pakistani stars Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly are one of the country’s most beloved celebrity couples.

Recently, the Ehd-e-Wafa famed actor gave some major couple goals to his fans and followers as he shared a romantic picture on his Instagram story with his soulmate.

In the picture, the beloved Yaqeen Ka Safar famed reel-life and real-life couple can be seen walking together, holding their hands.

The latest picture left netizens in awe after as they were gushing after watching Sajal’s love for her hubby in her eyes. The way she is looking at Ahad made everyone wish for someone to look at them like Sajal is watching her better half.

The Yeh Dil Mera couple is giving some major real life couple goals to the world. The photo in no time went viral on various social media platforms and garnered love from fans.

The pair had tied the knot in March 2020, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Abu Dhabi, that was attended by close relatives and friends of the couple.