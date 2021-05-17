Mahira Khan reveals why she was scared of working in India Web Desk | May 17, 2021 Mahira Khan: ‘I feel like a great opportunity for the entire subcontinent to come together was lost after India’s ban on Pakistani actors in 2016’

Mahira Khan reveals why she was scared of working in India

Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan appeared in an interview with a publication and shared how she was scared of working in Bollywood projects after ban on Pakistani artists by Indian government following Uri attack in 2016.

The Raees actor said, “I guess, having experienced it first hand, it’s just sad. When I think about it...I mean, we have all moved on. That’s what we do, if we don’t have this, we do something else. That’s what happens. But I feel like a great opportunity for the entire subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost. I think it might happen again. Who knows?”

Khan added, “A lot of the other series were offered to me and at that time, I don’t know if anybody will understand when I say this, I was scared. I was genuinely just scared. It wasn’t about what people say, I was just like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go there.’ And there was some content which was amazing, and I didn’t want to miss out on it.”

She further added, “But I was scared and I have no shame in admitting it. Now I am a bit more like, ‘No, come on yaar, you can’t let something that happened, which was political, affect your choices.’ So I don’t think I will do that anymore and I hope that we collaborate, even if it's on digital or in any way.”