News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Trending

Truth behind Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX wedding revealed

A couple married during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance

  • By Salima Bhutto
Truth behind Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX wedding revealed
Truth behind Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX wedding revealed

The shocking twist behind the wedding during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime has been revealed.

As per multiple sources, the wedding was indeed legal and real, with the artist serving as a witness.

It all started when the couple invited the 31-year-old singer to their wedding, as confirmed by the rapper’s team.

Bunny, instead of attending, invited them to be part of his Super Bowl LX halftime show.

A couple married during Bad Bunnys Super Bowl performance
A couple married during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance

The performance even the Puerto Rican artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, witnessing their marriage but also signing their marriage certificate.

Moreover, it also showed the couple cutting their wedding cake on stage with the bride wearing a design by embattled designer Hayley Paige that featured a strapless sweetheart neckline and all-over lace.

During the halftime show, Bad Bunny performed his 2025 song Baile Inolvidable on the main stage of the Superbowl held in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, February. 8.

Moreover, the Grammy winner was also joined after his surprise guest, Lady Gaga, who performed her hit song Die With a Smile.

Moreover, a list of celebrity guests was also featured in his La Casita set piece including Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Jessica Alba Alix Earle, Dave Grutman, Karol G, Young Miko and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Arijit Singh gives first performance weeks after shocking retirement decision
Arijit Singh gives first performance weeks after shocking retirement decision
Sara Ali Khan calls mom Amrita her 'biggest blessing’ in heartfelt birthday post
Sara Ali Khan calls mom Amrita her 'biggest blessing’ in heartfelt birthday post
Alia Bhatt unveils her brand’s clean mission
Alia Bhatt unveils her brand’s clean mission
Ranveer Singh shares rare insight into life ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' release
Ranveer Singh shares rare insight into life ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' release
Durefishan Saleem makes rare Basant confession: 'Felt truly wholesome'
Durefishan Saleem makes rare Basant confession: 'Felt truly wholesome'
Asim Azhar makes major announcement as Hania Aamir wedding buzz escalates
Asim Azhar makes major announcement as Hania Aamir wedding buzz escalates
Aishwarya Rai, Rajesh Khanna viral AI video imagines Bollywood 'Titanic:' Watch
Aishwarya Rai, Rajesh Khanna viral AI video imagines Bollywood 'Titanic:' Watch
'Border 2' crosses INR 400 crore globally in two weeks
'Border 2' crosses INR 400 crore globally in two weeks
Sonam Kapoor hosts star-studded baby shower before welcoming baby no. 2
Sonam Kapoor hosts star-studded baby shower before welcoming baby no. 2
Atif Aslam catches Basant vibe as Kite festival takes over Lahore: Watch
Atif Aslam catches Basant vibe as Kite festival takes over Lahore: Watch
Maya Ali wows fans with 'flawless' kite-flying skill at Lahore Basant festival
Maya Ali wows fans with 'flawless' kite-flying skill at Lahore Basant festival
Priyanka Chopra celebrates her brother Siddharth Chopra's first wedding anniversary
Priyanka Chopra celebrates her brother Siddharth Chopra's first wedding anniversary

Popular News

Truth behind Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX wedding revealed

Truth behind Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX wedding revealed
25 minutes ago
Bad Bunny earns praise for emotional Super Bowl performance amid ICE debate

Bad Bunny earns praise for emotional Super Bowl performance amid ICE debate
34 minutes ago
Tom Brady, Alix Earle spark dating rumours after Super Bowl dance

Tom Brady, Alix Earle spark dating rumours after Super Bowl dance

50 minutes ago