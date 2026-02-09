Truth behind Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX wedding revealed

The shocking twist behind the wedding during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime has been revealed.
As per multiple sources, the wedding was indeed legal and real, with the artist serving as a witness.
It all started when the couple invited the 31-year-old singer to their wedding, as confirmed by the rapper’s team.
Bunny, instead of attending, invited them to be part of his Super Bowl LX halftime show.
The performance even the Puerto Rican artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, witnessing their marriage but also signing their marriage certificate.
Moreover, it also showed the couple cutting their wedding cake on stage with the bride wearing a design by embattled designer Hayley Paige that featured a strapless sweetheart neckline and all-over lace.
During the halftime show, Bad Bunny performed his 2025 song Baile Inolvidable on the main stage of the Superbowl held in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, February. 8.
Moreover, the Grammy winner was also joined after his surprise guest, Lady Gaga, who performed her hit song Die With a Smile.
Moreover, a list of celebrity guests was also featured in his La Casita set piece including Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Jessica Alba Alix Earle, Dave Grutman, Karol G, Young Miko and Ronald Acuña Jr.