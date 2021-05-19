Shaniera Akram speaks out against Israeli aggression Web Desk | May 19, 2021 Shaniera Akram: ‘I will never support the torture, suffering or destruction of innocent people no matter what the reason’

Cricket legend Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram on Wednesday took to Twitter and clarified that her silence doesn’t mean she supports barbaric attacks by Israel on Palestinians.

Akram wrote, “Please don’t ever mistake my silence for not caring, in fact it’s almost always quite the opposite. You are not human if you don’t feel for the killing of innocent life. And when our hearts are struggling to process it,our minds need a little longer to put into words! #Palestine.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “I will never support the torture, suffering or destruction of innocent people no matter what the reason. We are all trying to survive in this world and any person,group or country who uses innocent human life as collateral damage is in the wrong! #IPrayForPalestine #HumanityFirst.”



