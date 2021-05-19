Disha Patani opens up about her Bollywood journey Web Desk | May 19, 2021 Disha Patani: ‘I am so grateful that I got such amazing opportunities in Bollywood’

Indian actress, Disha Patani appeared in an interview with a publication and looked back at her journey in Bollywood.

The 28-year-old said, “Time just flew and I am so grateful that I got such amazing opportunities. Each film that I have done is special for me. And I feel I really just got lucky with everything that I have got, I’m very happy.”

The Malang actor added, "I had never planned this, in fact, I had planned to be an air force pilot and clearly, that is not working.”

Patani will be seen in Ek Villain 2 directed by Mohit Suri. While talking about her role in the upcoming film, she stated, “Fans will get to see a very different side of mine, hopefully! We have shot quite a lot for it but we still have some important parts to can.”