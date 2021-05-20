Sonam Kapoor pens note for parents Anil Kapoor, Sunita on their 37th wedding anniversary Web Desk | May 20, 2021 Sonam Kapoor shares throwback pics on Anil and Sunita's 37th wedding anniversary

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor penned heartiest wishes to her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor on their 37th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

The Neerja actress took to her Instagram handle and extended love and wishes for her parents.

Sharing a heartfelt note on the occasion, the Khoobsurat starlet wrote, “There’s not a day that goes by where I’m not blown away by how in love you two still are.”





Sharing a bunch of loved-up throwback pictures of Anil and Sunita, Sonam continued her post with, “Thank you for teaching me that no matter what happens in life, love and family champions everything.”

“37 years of marriage and 11 years of dating (48 years), and a lifetime to go. How I wish I could’ve hugged you both in person right now Happy anniversary, Maa & Daddy. Love you!”

Anil and Sunita tied the knot in 1984. The couple has three children - Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, and Harshvardhan Kapoor.